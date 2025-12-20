MT5 agents for local farm problem. don't use CPU at 100% (not all cores are used)
Hello everyone,
I don't know on what category put this request so i let it in general, sorry.
I am running a MetaTrader 5 local farm with one host PC and one worker PC connected on the same local network. The host PC only runs MT5 and launches the optimization. It does not perform any calculations itself. All computations are done by the worker PC through MetaTester agents. The worker PC is equipped with an Intel Core i9-14900K. When this same PC was previously used as the host, all CPU cores were fully utilized during optimizations and the CPU load was 100% all time However, now that this PC is used as a worker, I cannot get full CPU usage anymore. In MetaTester Agent Manager, I can install a maximum of 24 agents. During an optimization run only 16 physical cores are used at 100%. The remaining physical cores got none tasks from mt5. they are the 8 first cores on CoreTemp application. This behavior is clearly visible in Core Temp like i said Because of this, the CPU is not fully utilized anymore, even though: All agents are running All agents receive tasks The host correctly detects and uses the worker What I am trying to understand is why is the number of MetaTester agents limited to 24, Why does the CPU behave differently when used as a worker compared to when it was the host, where all cores were used? Is there a way to make MetaTester use all pc power, all cores of the worker CPU? At the moment, I feel like I am losing a significant part of the available computing power. Any explanation or technical insight would be appreciated.
Thank you a lot in advance for your precious time
A similar (but not exactly the same) issue arose several months ago in this Forum (heck if I can find it again). As I recall, the source of the problem related to P-Cores versus E-Cores--meaning that the E-Cores were unable to process. It looks like you have 8 and 16, respectively.
i thought that they had allowed the use of efficiency cores in the recent mt updates; but apparently not on all cpus; yours being one of those not.
I think i remember a thread recently that said that you might enable more cores if you disable untick MQL Cloud Network on the agents tab.
Hello everyone,
I don't know on what category put this request so i let it in general, sorry.
I am running a MetaTrader 5 local farm with one host PC and one worker PC connected on the same local network. The host PC only runs MT5 and launches the optimization. It does not perform any calculations itself. All computations are done by the worker PC through MetaTester agents. The worker PC is equipped with an Intel Core i9-14900K. When this same PC was previously used as the host, all CPU cores were fully utilized during optimizations and the CPU load was 100% all time However, now that this PC is used as a worker, I cannot get full CPU usage anymore. In MetaTester Agent Manager, I can install a maximum of 24 agents. During an optimization run only 16 physical cores are used at 100%. The remaining physical cores got none tasks from mt5. they are the 8 first cores on CoreTemp application. This behavior is clearly visible in Core Temp like i said Because of this, the CPU is not fully utilized anymore, even though: All agents are running All agents receive tasks The host correctly detects and uses the worker What I am trying to understand is why is the number of MetaTester agents limited to 24, Why does the CPU behave differently when used as a worker compared to when it was the host, where all cores were used? Is there a way to make MetaTester use all pc power, all cores of the worker CPU? At the moment, I feel like I am losing a significant part of the available computing power. Any explanation or technical insight would be appreciated.
Thank you a lot in advance for your precious time
This is a fairly common situation with newer hybrid CPUs like the i9-14900K. When a machine runs as a MetaTester worker, MT5 tends to allocate agents based on logical processor groups and often favors P-cores, which can make some cores (usually E-cores) appear unused even though agents are active.
Hello everyone,
Thanks A LOT for everyone who spent time to give me those precious details.
Do you have any idea to solve this problem, like another cpu that can be used at 100%, any modification to do, or something else that can help me ? I'll take anything.
Thanks again and best regards
MM
Hello everyone,
Thanks A LOT for everyone who spent time to give me those precious details.
Do you have any idea to solve this problem, like another cpu that can be used at 100%, any modification to do, or something else that can help me ? I'll take anything.
Thanks again and best regards
MM
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Does MT5 support hybrid e-core yet ?
Lockonzoom, 2025.09.14 05:55The issue with Intel Core Ultra 7 265 has been resolved in this version (5.00 build 5264 – 9 Sep 2025).
Now the processor is fully recognized, and all 20 cores are visible.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hello everyone,
I don't know on what category put this request so i let it in general, sorry.
I am running a MetaTrader 5 local farm with one host PC and one worker PC connected on the same local network. The host PC only runs MT5 and launches the optimization. It does not perform any calculations itself. All computations are done by the worker PC through MetaTester agents. The worker PC is equipped with an Intel Core i9-14900K. When this same PC was previously used as the host, all CPU cores were fully utilized during optimizations and the CPU load was 100% all time However, now that this PC is used as a worker, I cannot get full CPU usage anymore. In MetaTester Agent Manager, I can install a maximum of 24 agents. During an optimization run only 16 physical cores are used at 100%. The remaining physical cores got none tasks from mt5. they are the 8 first cores on CoreTemp application. This behavior is clearly visible in Core Temp like i said Because of this, the CPU is not fully utilized anymore, even though: All agents are running All agents receive tasks The host correctly detects and uses the worker What I am trying to understand is why is the number of MetaTester agents limited to 24, Why does the CPU behave differently when used as a worker compared to when it was the host, where all cores were used? Is there a way to make MetaTester use all pc power, all cores of the worker CPU? At the moment, I feel like I am losing a significant part of the available computing power. Any explanation or technical insight would be appreciated.
Thank you a lot in advance for your precious time