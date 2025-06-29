Why Is My Product Showing Under "Expert Market" Instead of "Indicator Market"?
To troubleshoot the issue, I made the following adjustments:
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Replaced the start() function with OnCalculate() , aligning with indicator structure.
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Verified that no actual trading functions (e.g., OrderSend ) are executed.
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Ensured the product is purely for visual/manual trading assistance.
I found one post -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
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Konstantin Erin, 2017.11.16 06:02
instead of calling the start function, call the required function
In newer builds other names are more fashionable instead of start: OnTick in EAs, OnCalculate in indicators and OnStart in scripts
The most frequently occurring phenomenon is denoted by mod in statistics
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By the way, it is downloaded to Indicators/Market folder.
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Hello MQL5 Team,
I recently uploaded a free version of my product, which is designed to function strictly as a manual signal indicator. It features a dashboard, visual entry signals, and does not execute trades or operate as an automated Expert Advisor (EA).
However, after publishing, the product was automatically classified under the "Experts" section of the Market, rather than the correct "Indicators" category.
To troubleshoot the issue, I made the following adjustments:
Replaced the start() function with OnCalculate() , aligning with indicator structure.
Verified that no actual trading functions (e.g., OrderSend ) are executed.
Ensured the product is purely for visual/manual trading assistance.
Despite these changes, the classification issue remains.
To be certain it wasn't file-specific, I even hid the product and re-uploaded the same source files used in my paid version, which is correctly listed under "Indicators." Yet, this new free version is still shown under "Experts."
Could you kindly advise:
What specific code elements or settings cause a product to be auto-categorized as an EA?
Is there anything else I need to remove or adjust to ensure proper classification under the "Indicators" section?
I’d greatly appreciate your guidance so that users searching for indicators can find and test this tool properly.
Thank you for your time and support.