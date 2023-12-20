Assistance Required for VPS Signal Copying on MT5

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Hello,

I am encountering difficulties with the VPS service on MetaTrader 5, which I have purchased with the intention of copying signals from my Telegram and Discord signal providers 24/7. Despite successful activation and apparent operational status of the VPS, the signals are not being copied as expected.

Here are the details of the issue:

I have an active subscription for a VPS through MT5.
My trade copier tool is configured to copy signals from my Telegram and Discord providers.
The trade copier tool has been tested and works locally but does not operate 24/7, hence my need for the VPS.
I have made sure that 'Auto Trading' is enabled and there are no sleep or hibernation settings that could interrupt the VPS operation.
The MT5 terminal is synchronized with the VPS, and the copier EA is loaded onto the chart.
There are no error messages in the 'Experts' or 'Journal' tabs indicating an issue.
However, no trades are being executed from the signals received, which suggests the copier is not actively copying as intended.
I require the VPS to run the trade copier tool to ensure I do not miss out on any signals when my PC is off, or the vps should be connected to my signals providers so it can execute the trades given. Could you please provide guidance or troubleshooting steps to resolve this issue and enable uninterrupted signal copying?

I would appreciate any help you can provide to ensure the VPS is correctly set up to work with my signals providers.

Thank you for your assistance.

Best regards,
Michael
 
Check with the author/seller of your copier tool to ensure that it is compatible with MQL5 VPS and does not require DLL calls. If it does, it will not work on MQL5 VPS.
 

Just some suggestions:

  • If you migrated your copy trader with the chart(s) to be attached to the chart(s) so look at Metatrader journal and at MQL5 VPS journal about possible error. make sure that migration was sucessfully made (according to the journal).
  • Autotrading is always On in MQL5 VPS so you can monitor your tool in VPS by using VPS journals.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
Check with the author/seller of your copier tool that is MQL5 VPS compatible and it doesn't require dll calls, if it does it will not work on MQL5 VPS.
Can't the vps copy the signal it self from my signals providers and take the trades?
 
Michael Obedient #:
Can't the vps copy the signal it self from my signals providers and take the trades?

No, the trades should have been copied/opened by your copier tool, not the VPS.

Ask the author/seller what I suggested above.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

No, the trades should have been copied/opened by your copier tool, not the VPS.

Ask the author/seller what I suggested above.

Yes i will do that
What i'm asking is can the vps copy the signals directly from the signals providers without the trade copier?
 
Sergey Golubev #:

Just some suggestions:

  • If you migrated your copy trader with the chart(s) to be attached to the chart(s) so look at Metatrader journal and at MQL5 VPS journal about possible error. make sure that migration was sucessfully made (according to the journal).
  • Autotrading is always On in MQL5 VPS so you can monitor your tool in VPS by using VPS journals.
Hey is a screenshot, the Ea is in the chart and auto trading is on
 
Michael Obedient #:
Hey is a screenshot, the Ea is in the chart and auto trading is on
It is your local Metatrader. But your Metatrader has nothing to do with MQL5 VPS because this VPS is "Metatrader in cloud".
If your tool is working on VPS so you should look at the journals (as I suggested above) to have the idea about possible issue/error and so on.
[Deleted]  
Michael Obedient #: What i'm asking is can the vps copy the signals directly from the signals providers without the trade copier?

Yes, if you are subscribing to a MQL5 Signals service, and using the MQL5 Virtual Hosting service, then it can follow the signal directly.

Please read the documentation on how to migrate your signal following onto the virtual host.

 
Michael Obedient #:
Hey is a screenshot, the Ea is in the chart and auto trading is on

It is from your screenshot -

Did you migrate empty chart without your tool? why?
It may be the issue with your tool/EA, because the dll is prohibited on this VPS.

You should check the journals after migration (about what was migrated and why).

and yes - contact with author/seller:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Assistance Required for VPS Signal Copying on MT5

Eleni Anna Branou, 2023.12.19 13:13

Check with the author/seller of your copier tool to ensure that it is compatible with MQL5 VPS and does not require DLL calls. If it does, it will not work on MQL5 VPS.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Yes, if you are subscribing to a MQL5 Signals service, and using the MQL5 Virtual Hosting service, then it can follow the signal directly.

Please read the documentation on how to migrate your signal following onto the virtual host.

My signals providers is in telegram and also discord, I haven't tried MQL5 Signals

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