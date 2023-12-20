Assistance Required for VPS Signal Copying on MT5
- vps not working
- Urgent Question VPS EA MT4
- Issues with EA Functionality on Live Account
Just some suggestions:
- If you migrated your copy trader with the chart(s) to be attached to the chart(s) so look at Metatrader journal and at MQL5 VPS journal about possible error. make sure that migration was sucessfully made (according to the journal).
- Autotrading is always On in MQL5 VPS so you can monitor your tool in VPS by using VPS journals.
Just some suggestions:
- If you migrated your copy trader with the chart(s) to be attached to the chart(s) so look at Metatrader journal and at MQL5 VPS journal about possible error. make sure that migration was sucessfully made (according to the journal).
- Autotrading is always On in MQL5 VPS so you can monitor your tool in VPS by using VPS journals.
Hey is a screenshot, the Ea is in the chart and auto trading is on
If your tool is working on VPS so you should look at the journals (as I suggested above) to have the idea about possible issue/error and so on.
Yes, if you are subscribing to a MQL5 Signals service, and using the MQL5 Virtual Hosting service, then it can follow the signal directly.
Please read the documentation on how to migrate your signal following onto the virtual host.
Hey is a screenshot, the Ea is in the chart and auto trading is on
It is from your screenshot -
Did you migrate empty chart without your tool? why?
It may be the issue with your tool/EA, because the dll is prohibited on this VPS.
You should check the journals after migration (about what was migrated and why).
and yes - contact with author/seller:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Assistance Required for VPS Signal Copying on MT5
Eleni Anna Branou, 2023.12.19 13:13Check with the author/seller of your copier tool to ensure that it is compatible with MQL5 VPS and does not require DLL calls. If it does, it will not work on MQL5 VPS.
Yes, if you are subscribing to a MQL5 Signals service, and using the MQL5 Virtual Hosting service, then it can follow the signal directly.
Please read the documentation on how to migrate your signal following onto the virtual host.
My signals providers is in telegram and also discord, I haven't tried MQL5 Signals
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