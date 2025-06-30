Purchase not showing under my Purchases
How many days ago did you purchase?
Because if you used Visa or Master card so it may take for more than one day foir the fund to come to this MQL5 Market (because it is int'l payment anyway.
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Anyway, your purchases should be listed on your profile here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/100xfunded/market
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I see on your screenshot that "financial operations are limited" so you need to contact with the service desk because of that.
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
The Product Is Still not Showing Under Market https://www.mql5.com/en/users/100xfunded/market . Whom to Reach Out?
Or I need to get refund.
- www.mql5.com
The Product Is Still not Showing Under Market https://www.mql5.com/en/users/100xfunded/market . Whom to Reach Out?
Or I need to get refund.
Did you use Visa or MasterCard to buy?
I am asking because if you use your forum profile (pay from MQL5) so it is almost immediately.
But if you use Visa or MasterCard so it is international payment anyway (fund is coming from one country to an other one).
My example: when I pay by paypal so I waited for 5 working days for the fund to come to MQL5 Market ... not one day as you are waiting ... I waited 5 working days ... and it was written in my paypal profile about it.
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So, you should check about how you paid and wait ...
If something is wrong so you can contact with the service desk.
But if the money did not come to MQL5 so nothing they can do about it
- 2025.02.11
- Pavlo Minakov
- www.mql5.com
The Product Is Still not Showing Under Market https://www.mql5.com/en/users/100xfunded/market . Whom to Reach Out?
Or I need to get refund.
Have you contacted the Service Desk to remove the 'financial operations are limited' you have in your MQL5 account?
Hi Elina. Thanks yes.. I have chatted with them. They will lift it up now. But Will this purchase will be showing now or when.
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I RECENTLY BOUGHT AN EA FOR WHICH I PAID THE MONEY HOWEVER THE PURCHASE IS NOT SHWOING UNDER MY PURCHASES.
HERE IS THE LINK TO MY ORDER
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