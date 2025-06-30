Purchase not showing under my Purchases

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hI,

I RECENTLY BOUGHT AN EA FOR WHICH I PAID THE MONEY HOWEVER THE PURCHASE IS NOT SHWOING UNDER MY PURCHASES.

HERE IS THE LINK TO MY ORDER

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Files:
1.jpg  241 kb
 

How many days ago did you purchase?
Because if you used Visa or Master card so it may take for more than one day foir the fund to come to this MQL5 Market (because it is int'l payment anyway.

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Anyway, your purchases should be listed on your profile here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/100xfunded/market

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I see on your screenshot that "financial operations are limited" so you need to contact with the service desk because of that.

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases

Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17

Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).

In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:

  1. Close all your MetaTrader terminals
  2. Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
  3. Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
  4. Open MetaTrader terminal
  5. Try to install product again

 
Sergey Golubev #:

list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:

  1. Close all your MetaTra

Thanks I purchased today.. The Product still not showing. Let me wait for 24 hours.

 

The Product Is Still not Showing Under Market https://www.mql5.com/en/users/100xfunded/market . Whom to Reach Out?

Or I need to get refund.

 
100x Funded #:

The Product Is Still not Showing Under Market https://www.mql5.com/en/users/100xfunded/market . Whom to Reach Out?

Or I need to get refund.

Did you use Visa or MasterCard to buy?

I am asking because if you use your forum profile (pay from MQL5) so it is almost immediately.
But if you use Visa or MasterCard so it is international payment anyway (fund is coming from one country to an other one).

My example: when I pay by paypal so I waited for 5 working days for the fund to come to MQL5 Market ... not one day as you are waiting ... I waited 5 working days ... and it was written in my paypal profile about it.

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So, you should check about how you paid and wait ... 
If something is wrong so you can contact with the service desk.
But if the money did not come to MQL5 so nothing they can do about it

 
100x Funded #:
Whom to Reach Out?
The service desk. It is my example about how to contact: post 
How get in touch to Service Desk about technical problem? - How to get in touch to Service Desk about incorrect data on Economic Calendar
How get in touch to Service Desk about technical problem? - How to get in touch to Service Desk about incorrect data on Economic Calendar
  • 2025.02.11
  • Pavlo Minakov
  • www.mql5.com
How to get in touch to service desk about incorrect data on economic calendar. Service desk request wrong signal flags. For any technical questions and suggestions, please use the forum. How get in touch to service desk about technical problem
 
100x Funded #:

The Product Is Still not Showing Under Market https://www.mql5.com/en/users/100xfunded/market . Whom to Reach Out?

Or I need to get refund.

Have you contacted the Service Desk to remove the 'financial operations are limited' you have in your MQL5 account?

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Have you contacted the Service Desk to remove the 'financial operations are limited' you have in your MQL5 account?

Hi Thanks Anna,

I have Contacted. But they say they need 3 working days.

 

Hi Elina. Thanks yes.. I have chatted with them. They will lift it up now. But Will this purchase will be showing now or when.

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