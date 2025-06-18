What can I do - any idea?

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I have a Windows 11 PC with:
- ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E Hero motherboard, AM5, ATX
- AMD Ryzen 9 9950X processor, 16C/32T, 4.30-5.70GHz
- CORSAIR Vengeance 96GB kit (2x 48GB)

It was basically in a waiting loop for later simulation and optimisation tasks, only as a PC for the MQL cloud. Its screen is usually off. Previously, when the fans got loud, I would check the temperature, which never went above 95°C.

Now Windows 11 seems to have performed an update on its own, and when I restart the PC, it ends up in the BIOS setup.
If I press F10, it starts again and opens the BIOS setup again, and...

How do I get out of this endless loop?

Thank you!
 

Do you have physical access to your ASUS motherboard?

Look for asus.com/support/faq/ - How to Restore BIOS Settings

 
In Bios look for load optimized default or reset to default apply then press F10 save and exit  . Reboot .Or if not working Force recovery in auto repair by  holding down the power button before logo fires up ,do This 3 times on the 4th  it should enter recovery mode . 
 
Carl Schreiber:
I have a Windows 11 PC with:
- ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E Hero motherboard, AM5, ATX
- AMD Ryzen 9 9950X processor, 16C/32T, 4.30-5.70GHz
- CORSAIR Vengeance 96GB kit (2x 48GB)

It was basically in a waiting loop for later simulation and optimisation tasks, only as a PC for the MQL cloud. Its screen is usually off. Previously, when the fans got loud, I would check the temperature, which never went above 95°C.

Now Windows 11 seems to have performed an update on its own, and when I restart the PC, it ends up in the BIOS setup.
If I press F10, it starts again and opens the BIOS setup again, and...

How do I get out of this endless loop?

Thank you!

there is a cmos reset jumper on the motherboard .likely.

 
Carl Schreiber:

Hi Carl,

  • Turn off the PC and disconnect it from the power supply.
  • Press the Clear CMOS button (number 2, at the back) for 5-10 seconds
  • Turn the power back on and boot the PC.
  • When you turn it on, you will see a message stating that the BIOS has been reset to default values. Press F1 to enter the BIOS or F5 to load optimised settings, then F10 to save and exit.
(The image corresponds to the model of your motherboard)


 
Carl Schreiber:
I have a Windows 11 PC with:
- ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E Hero motherboard, AM5, ATX
- AMD Ryzen 9 9950X processor, 16C/32T, 4.30-5.70GHz
- CORSAIR Vengeance 96GB kit (2x 48GB)

It was basically in a waiting loop for later simulation and optimisation tasks, only as a PC for the MQL cloud. Its screen is usually off. Previously, when the fans got loud, I would check the temperature, which never went above 95°C.

Now Windows 11 seems to have performed an update on its own, and when I restart the PC, it ends up in the BIOS setup.
If I press F10, it starts again and opens the BIOS setup again, and...

How do I get out of this endless loop?

Thank you!

Have you tried re installing windows?

 
Daniel Butogwa Kahindi #Have you tried re installing windows?

What's next? Buy a new computer? 😋

 

Problem solved, although I don't know why or how:
- Yesterday I turned the PC off. This morning I turned it on again, and the screen remained completely black :(
- After that I turned it off and on again, and suddenly (with the screen black), the fans spin up briefly, then slow down again.
- Then the "F2 or DEL" message appears, and suddenly the login screen appears as normal?

It's been working again ever since. I looked in the log for the reason, but couldn't find anything, except that it didn't shut down properly :(

I found several error messages that the max amount of Bits was arrived and I set its value now to 300

Thanks, though!

 
In advanced computing (🤣), sometimes the most technical solution is simply to be patient and fully power down the system.

Disconnecting the machine from the power supply for several seconds or minutes allows the motherboard's capacitors to discharge completely.

This can trigger a hard reset of embedded modules like the TPM (especially after a BIOS update), chipset controllers, or power management system, and may also clear residual boot flags or POST error states stored in volatile memory.

It’s a simple yet effective method for resolving erratic behaviors that persist even after multiple soft reboots.
 
Carl Schreiber:
I have a Windows 11 PC with:
- ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E Hero motherboard, AM5, ATX
- AMD Ryzen 9 9950X processor, 16C/32T, 4.30-5.70GHz
- CORSAIR Vengeance 96GB kit (2x 48GB)

It was basically in a waiting loop for later simulation and optimisation tasks, only as a PC for the MQL cloud. Its screen is usually off. Previously, when the fans got loud, I would check the temperature, which never went above 95°C.

Now Windows 11 seems to have performed an update on its own, and when I restart the PC, it ends up in the BIOS setup.
If I press F10, it starts again and opens the BIOS setup again, and...

How do I get out of this endless loop?

Thank you!
Hi Carl,
It sounds like your system is stuck in a BIOS loop, which often happens after updates when the boot device order is disrupted or hardware settings get reset.

Here are a few steps you can try:

1. Check Boot Order in BIOS:
Make sure your primary drive (with Windows 11 installed) is selected as the first boot option.


2. Disable Fast Boot / Secure Boot (temporarily):
In BIOS settings, try turning off Fast Boot and Secure Boot — sometimes this helps the system bypass initialization issues after updates.


3. Clear CMOS (reset BIOS settings):
Since you have physical access, consider resetting the BIOS by removing the CMOS battery for a few seconds or using the CLR_CMOS jumper (check your motherboard manual). This often breaks the loop.


4. Update BIOS (if available):
Go to ASUS’s official site and check if there's a newer BIOS version for your X870E Hero motherboard — sometimes updates improve post-update stability.


5. Reconnect SSD/HDD cables:
If the boot drive isn’t detected, the BIOS might keep loading. Reseat all SATA/NVMe drives just to be sure.



Let us know how it goes!
 
Anold Stephen Minja #:
Hi Carl,
It sounds like your system is stuck in a BIOS loop, which often happens after updates when the boot device order is disrupted or hardware settings get reset.

Here are a few steps you can try:

1. Check Boot Order in BIOS:
Make sure your primary drive (with Windows 11 installed) is selected as the first boot option.


2. Disable Fast Boot / Secure Boot (temporarily):
In BIOS settings, try turning off Fast Boot and Secure Boot — sometimes this helps the system bypass initialization issues after updates.


3. Clear CMOS (reset BIOS settings):
Since you have physical access, consider resetting the BIOS by removing the CMOS battery for a few seconds or using the CLR_CMOS jumper (check your motherboard manual). This often breaks the loop.


4. Update BIOS (if available):
Go to ASUS’s official site and check if there's a newer BIOS version for your X870E Hero motherboard — sometimes updates improve post-update stability.


5. Reconnect SSD/HDD cables:
If the boot drive isn’t detected, the BIOS might keep loading. Reseat all SATA/NVMe drives just to be sure.



Let us know how it goes!

Thanks, Anold, for your message and well-timed contribution.

After everyone else had their say and shared their input - you wrapped it up nicely, now we know that you know how to use ChatGPT.

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