MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 5120: Improvements and fixes - page 4
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Hi,
Since the latest MT5 update (version 5.00 build 5120 from June 13, 2025), when using a trade manager EA I can no longer use HOTKEYS on UNDOCKED charts. Note that the hotkeys still works when charts are docked, but they no longer work when charts are undocked. Before this last MT5 update, hotkeys were working on docked an dundocked charts.
I already contacted the author of my EA and it appears to me a problem with metaquotes.
Any chance you can have a look at this?
Thanks
New problem - huge one this time ... as in: even bigger than my previous post highlighting massive performance loss in the Strategy Tester on multi-chart optimisations.
Now, I have just restarted my MT5 terminal ... and the Strategy Tester will NOT even open fully! All it does now is show an empty window!!! (in the correct location for the previously opened one) I restarted the terminal multiple times with the same result!
That means I cannot test anything at all!!
I have not yet rebooted to see if that makes a difference - but since my last reboot was less than 2 days ago that really shouldn't be the issue.
The quality control on this release has failed! Badly!
Please fix this urgently Metaquotes, and let us all get back to normal testing and testing performance!
For extra info, an old bug (as in this has been happening for years with both MT5 and MT4) was also triggered before this terminal restart (& was the reason I restarted MT5). This bug is for the optimisation results graphs window. When there is a previous results window open & a new optimisation is started (opening a new results window for it), if you then close the earlier window while the new test is still running (as I did in this case), the connection to the new results window is lost & no new results are shown in it, giving no visuals of the ongoing test set. In this case, after manually stopping the optimisation it also refused to let me close the new results window - which is what led me to restart MT5, which led to the now BLANK Strategy Tester window as described above!
MT5 Build 5120 (Windows 11 Pro 24H2 x64) is beyond frustrating at this point!
I have never had any problems this big with any previous MT4 or MT5 release!
On linux I have font 2 times biger
Something isn't right with WebRequest and SocketConnect functions
Even with localhost requests WebRequest POST hangs on for about 7 seconds
I had to implement my own http cliend class based on Socket functions and I've discovered that SocketConnect waits all timeout range even it's connected
If I pass 100 then it's finished in 100ms if I pass 5000 it's finished in 5000ms and it both cases it's connected to localhost http server normally
PS Calling wininet functions are crushing EA when POST request is sent, some builds ago it was fine
Thanks all for your thoughtful suggestions.
NOTE-1: this forum is intended for user discussions, troubleshooting and sharing knowledge on trading and markets, rather than as a direct channel for development requests to MetaQuotes.
NOTE-2: the suggestions are posted in the official thread about builds, for example: https://www.mql5.com/ en/forum/478179
Dear All,
Since 5120 when charts and Terminal windows (Toolbox-CTRL+T, Navigator-CTRL+N, Market Watch-CTRL+M, ...) are docked, Hidding and showing those terminal windows make them visible on top of Charts.
This is not the case anymore. This is anoying because if you have a monitor full used with charts, you can not using a shortcut make those windows visible, you need to minimize a chart, make the terminal window visible and then restore the chart....
Can we simply as it used to be, make 'Terminal windows' appears on top when using keybord shortcuts?
Regards,
och
while placing orders for buying or selling, there is show option only price not amount
Thanks all for your thoughtful suggestions.
NOTE-1: this forum is intended for user discussions, troubleshooting and sharing knowledge on trading and markets, rather than as a direct channel for development requests to MetaQuotes.
NOTE-2: the suggestions are posted in the official thread about builds, for example: https://www.mql5.com/ en/forum/478179
Your link is for issues with build 4755 - which is an OLD version. This is completely unhelpful about the current version, 5120, which has MANY issues, some of which are huge!
The thread we are on here is for the CURRENT build 5120. That is why we are posting our issues here, and not on a thread about an old version.
Hi,
BUG Report : Since 5120, I even try 5125 as already reported the Strategy Tester if floating is blank. A workaround is to dock it to the terminal and to set it floating again.
More anoying despite I have plenty of EA working fine, I cannot select EA in the list, only the last I used in Staregy Tester before the upgrade.
Regards,