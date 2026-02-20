MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 5120: Improvements and fixes - page 3
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ArrayInitialize() doesn't work for arrays of type long.
2025.06.17 18:37:31.054 Test (USDJPY,W1) n = 0
2025.06.17 18:37:31.054 Test (USDJPY,W1) Error code = 0
2025.06.17 18:37:31.054 Test (USDJPY,W1) a[0] = 66197
2025.06.17 18:37:31.054 Test (USDJPY,W1) a[1] = 66356
2025.06.17 18:37:31.054 Test (USDJPY,W1) a[2] = 66783
2025.06.17 18:37:31.054 Test (USDJPY,W1) a[3] = -477388728757567724
2025.06.17 18:37:31.054 Test (USDJPY,W1) a[4] = -468381529500728241
2025.06.17 18:37:31.054 Test (USDJPY,W1) a[5] = -459374330243854169
2025.06.17 18:37:31.054 Test (USDJPY,W1) a[6] = 711561573145106740
2025.06.17 18:37:31.054 Test (USDJPY,W1) a[7] = -405331134702821829
2025.06.17 18:37:31.054 Test (USDJPY,W1) a[8] = 135100820707469638
2025.06.17 18:37:31.054 Test (USDJPY,W1) a[9] = -315259142134434282
The function returns zero, but there is no error code, and the array elements remain some random values.
BUG report: The ArrayInitialize() function fails to initialize an array of type long/ulong correctly.
Code from https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/array/arrayinitialize and with a little modification.
If the double type is replaced with the long or ulong type, ArrayInitialize() cannot initialize the array correctly, that is to say, the array elements cannot be initialized correctly to 1. However, if the array type is any type other than long or ulong, the function can work correctly.
Additionally, even for types such as int that can be correctly initialized, the return value of the ArrayInitialize() function is always 0, rather than the number of initialized array elements as stated in the official documentation.
Did someone forget to turn off the DEBUG switch when compiling this latest version?!?!
The Strategy Tester in this new build is running at just a THIRD of the speed of the previous version!!
I had just recently managed to work out one major cause of why my currency strength EA was running slow on the old version during optimisation - CPU-RAM bandwidth usage.
After a little optimisation I was able to run 6 agents during testing, using under 30GB/s of CPU-RAM bandwidth, returning a result (on a 3 year period) roughly every 18 SECONDS.
I have just started an optimisation on this new version and am EXTREMELY disappointed!!
Using the 6 agents as before, on the same 3 year period, it took almost HALF AN HOUR to return the first result from each of them! Maxing out CPU-RAM bandwidth at ~37GB/sec the entire time
I have had to drop back to just TWO agents to see the bandwidth usage drop below max! It is now sitting in the 25-30GB/s range & is estimating to take hundreds of hours (a few WEEKS!!) to do what took under 80 hours with the previous version!
I only made minor mods to a few lines of my code for this version, compiled on the previous version before my reboot/update a few hours ago, but nothing that materially changed the needs or RAM bandwidth usage of the program.
Bottom line: something on the Strategy Tester has changed & MASSIVELY increased CPU-RAM bandwidth usage, which is MASSIVELY slowing down testing to the point of being near unusable for a currency strength based EA looking at 28 currency pairs!
Please sort out this major regression quickly! This is costing a lot of time for likely many more than just me!
Also this is what happening in mac version, i cannot close the markets windows as it is like this for 2 days
On linux I have font 2 times biger
Also this is what happening in mac version, i cannot close the markets windows as it is like this for 2 days
This is a problem with displaying a webview window that is under other windows. There is no solution yet, try not to open webview windows in the background. The window alignment button will help pull such a window out of the background.
Your screenshot isn't from Metatrader. Note the T and V in the logo in the lower left corner. Contact your broker's support.
This is a problem with displaying a webview window that is under other windows. There is no solution yet, try not to open webview windows in the background. The window alignment button will help pull such a window out of the background.
Thank you for your reply!
I know that MetaTrader 5 wasn’t originally made for macOS or Linux, and that we usually need workarounds like WINE to make it run. I saw that there’s now a DMG installer version available for MetaTrader 5, which is great.
However, older versions used to run smoothly without any lag. In this latest version, not to mention changes in the Strategy Tester that is taking a lot of time to jump from one timeframe to another, but even writing code feels laggy.