Where does the data used in visual mode strategy testing come from?

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I am trying to test an EA performance in XAUUSD in 2007 at 1 hour timeframe.

I have checked in the history center that I do have 1 hour history data of XAUUSD in 2007, but no data for 30min, 15min, 5min and 1 min.

However when I run my strategy tester in visual mode, I saw the candle stick in the 1 hour tick chart moving as if the software actually has the data at lower time frame.

How is that possible? Thanks.

 
Ryan Ng:

I am trying to test an EA performance in XAUUSD in 2007 at 1 hour timeframe.

I have checked in the history center that I do have 1 hour history data of XAUUSD in 2007, but no data for 30min, 15min, 5min and 1 min.

However when I run my strategy tester in visual mode, I saw the candle stick in the 1 hour tick chart moving as if the software actually has the data at lower time frame.

How is that possible? Thanks.

all time frames are made of M1 data

 
Code2219 or probably 2319:

all time frames are made of M1 data

Only if M1 data are available. Otherwise higher timeframes are used.
 

Referring to the history center, there is no data of 2007 at lower time frames. How is that possible the strategy tester still can find data in between the 1 hour tick?



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