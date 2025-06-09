Failed to send start command [403]

New comment
 

Hey guys,


I've just switched to a new subscribed VPS and then I entered the configurations - my broker/ username etc. Next I logged into MT5 interface and tried to access the vps service by hitting START in the VPS window but got the below error:



The VPS window shows a status of stopped:



Could anyone help in this regard? Thank you.

 

is it about MQL5 VPS?
This error 403 is related to your local PC (because MQL5 VPS is not traditional VPS; it is "Metatrader in cloud" and it does not have interface/configuration/RDC).

This blog post is about error 403:
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more 

-----------------------

Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
  • 2025.02.19
  • www.mql5.com
Many traders are using MQL5 VPS , and this VPS is having a lot of advantadges, for example - the traders do not lose activations when they  migrate/synhronize their MT4/MT5 environment to MQL5
 
Hey Sergey thank you very much and yes indeed I solved this opting for another PC.
New comment