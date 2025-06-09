Failed to send start command [403]
is it about MQL5 VPS?
This error 403 is related to your local PC (because MQL5 VPS is not traditional VPS; it is "Metatrader in cloud" and it does not have interface/configuration/RDC).
This blog post is about error 403:
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
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Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
- 2025.02.19
- www.mql5.com
Many traders are using MQL5 VPS , and this VPS is having a lot of advantadges, for example - the traders do not lose activations when they migrate/synhronize their MT4/MT5 environment to MQL5
Hey Sergey thank you very much and yes indeed I solved this opting for another PC.
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Hey guys,
I've just switched to a new subscribed VPS and then I entered the configurations - my broker/ username etc. Next I logged into MT5 interface and tried to access the vps service by hitting START in the VPS window but got the below error:
The VPS window shows a status of stopped:
Could anyone help in this regard? Thank you.