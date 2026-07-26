Home Network, PC, and MQL5 Code Security - page 3
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Addition to the numbered list ending in Post #20...
19. To protect my mql5.com account from hackers, I use the Profile ==> Security settings below. I consider these the best settings that still allow access from my multiple devices/locations.
[M]ake sure that any third-party real time protection apps don't interfere with Windows Defender.
Based on my testing of a free BitDefender antivirus program:
Critical update (pun intended)...
Following the official October 14, 2025 end-of-life date for Windows 10, I received two Windows 10 updates on one of my pc's on:
Interestingly, I signed a nonprofit petition on October 14, 2025 and that nonprofit sends signatures to Microsoft for the purpose of influencing Microsoft to extend support. While the October 15th update could be chalked up to a delayed installation of the "last" update, the November 11th update cannot. Absent any evidence to the contrary, I can only deduce that free updates for my Windows 10 operating system have resumed.
As anticipated, BitDefender remains compatible.
As it turns out, a Microsoft news release said that the post end-of-life updates are due to their botched migration to paid extended support.
The update joke is on me.😅
You can enrol for the extended support period (October 2026) at no extra cost, if you opt for your device to remain signed in (which is the default in most home computing cases).
Thanks for posting that. It's good info for users in EEA (European Economic Area) countries. Unfortunately, the U.S. is excluded.
Edit: I also only login to all of my Windows pc's locally as a security measure.
Are you sure? There does not seem to be any such restriction on their webpage and I am reading off the en-US page ... https://www.microsoft.com/en-US/windows/extended-security-updates
Are you sure? There does not seem to be any such restriction on their webpage and I am reading off the en-US page ... https://www.microsoft.com/en-US/windows/extended-security-updates
Here's some general web browser advice...
Use DuckDuckGo instead of Google, etc. as a search engine. The likes of Google return search results that are, frankly, in their interest and not yours. Although I've never used the DuckDuckGo app (installation), I've heard that it does the same thing as Google. Therefore, make sure that you simply use the DuckDuckGo website--and don't use the primary AI search (Search Assist [AI] will be an option in the search results anyway).
As you can see above, the free Close & Clean Extension is good if you use MS Edge browser. As a side note, don't download Extensions outside of the MS Store because they can be loaded with adware.
Close & Clean can be configured to "thermonuclear" delete many things and close Edge, all in one click.
Urgent News Flash...
The U.S. National Security Administration recently advised all internet users to: