Home Network, PC, and MQL5 Code Security - page 4

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This is an update to Post #29...

I noticed that the Close & Clean extension was not clearing CHIPS (cookies having independent partitions state) cookies. After doing some testing, I found that manual Remove All in Microsoft Edge Settings does delete CHIPS cookies. Unforunately, there is no integrated shortcut to that Settings page at:

edge://settings/privacy/cookies/AllCookies

Settings

My workaround for the lack of a shortcut is to use a Custom New Tab URL extension to designate the Remove All page as my default new tab and as my Home page. In this way, I have a 2-step shortcut in terms of actually deleting all cookies. Just be aware that some cookies try to persist beyond one click, so I have to click Remove All twice sometimes.

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

This is an update to Post #29...


i use brave browser. duck duck go is imo just a wannabe copy of brave.

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:

i use brave browser. duck duck go is imo just a wannabe copy of brave.

Thanks for the info.

Is Brave browser better than Edge browser? I mean, for security, tracking, etc.?

And is it Chromium compliant?

(I only use DuckDuckGo search page─in Edge).
 

@Michael Charles Schefe, Please feel free to disregard my Post #33.

Based on my own research, the answers are yes, yes, yes, and yes.

I'm switching to Brave now. Here you go... 🏆

Edit: Wow! Tor network access for private browsing. That's pretty hardcore.
 
Ryan L Johnson #:

@Michael Charles Schefe, Please feel free to disregard my Post #33.

Based on my own research, the answers are yes, yes, yes, and yes.

I'm switching to Brave now. Here you go... 🏆

Edit: Wow! Tor network access for private browsing. That's pretty hardcore.

wireguard feature too if you have your tin foil hat on.

Main feature is the adblocking that others cant do; but still has a feature to add your own ad blocks.

 
Michael Charles Schefe #:
[W]ireguard feature too if you have your tin foil hat on.

I have Tor browser, Tor network, and Proton VPN on one of my laptops that I don't use for trading. How did you know? 😂

Stainless steel hat!

 
Ryan L Johnson #:

I have Tor browser, Tor network, and Proton VPN on one of my laptops that I don't use for trading. How did you know? 😂

Stainless steel hat!

haha
 
Michael Charles Schefe #:
You have to change your ip address if at all possible...

Just to expound upon your good advice...

Most traders have a standard ISP account with a dynamic IP address assigned. In that case, the router-modem will automatically be reassigned to a different IP address after rebooting the modem-router─if that modem-router has been shut down beyond the IP address lease expiration time. A good ISP provides a modem-router having configurable IP lease time settings in its firmware (advanced settings). The default setting is generally about 2 days, which means that you have to shut down your internet service for 48 hours. If you change it to 5 minutes, save the new setting, and shut down the modem-router, all that you need to wait is 6 minutes. Then, just reboot the modem-router and you'll have a new IP address.*

* This will not work if you're subscribed to a static IP address.

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