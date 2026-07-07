What strategy actually works? - page 14
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Exactly.
Somewhat late in my trading career, I actually find myself wanting to abandon the entire trending versus ranging distinction. I'm slowly coming to the realization that in the oldest instruments, all price action patterns have already occurred in the past to an 80% to 97% certainty. In this way, both trend and range are irrelevant. It's only the pattern projection, and the length of the "future run" therein, that matters at any given time.(Chaos theorists will obviously despise this post so, by all means, let the diverse views fly).
all price action patterns have already occurred in the past to an 80% to 97% certainty.
Ryan, that's an intriguing point. It makes me curious: what kind of patterns are we talking about? Are these classic price action setups (like triangles or flags), or are you looking at something more mathematical, like specific volatility clusters or cycles?
It resonates with the idea that price action rarely invents anything truly new. While candlestick patterns might appear chaotic on the surface, the underlying mechanics of the movement remain remarkably consistent.
Take AUDNZD, for example:
If a market lives in a state of heavy mean reversion, it retains that return-to-average DNA even within a year-long trend. Market memory exists, the challenge is simply extracting it from the noise.
I'm currently finalizing an article on this subject, where I'll be sharing my indicator and the statistical findings behind it.
[W]hat kind of patterns are we talking about? Are these classic price action setups (like triangles or flags), or are you looking at something more mathematical, like specific volatility clusters or cycles?
Code Base
Price prediction by Nearest Neighbor found by a weighted correlation coefficient
Vladimir, 2010.07.12 11:50This indicator finds the nearest neighbor by using a weighted correlation coefficient, in which more recent prices have larger weights. The weight decays linearly from newer to older prices within a price pattern.
Price prediction by Nearest Neighbor found by a weighted correlation coefficient
We could add a calculation for the Root Mean Square Error between the current pattern and its scaled neighbor from the past. If the correlation is high but the error is large, it means the overall shapes match, but there are significant outliers or noise within the pattern.
Sounds interesting. I seem to recall having read about that somewhere. I can see... your Article growing lengthier in the future.🔮
For my purposes, I'm content to work with the k-NN theory, the correlation coefficient, and the blue line study that overlays the applied historic pattern over open prices. There's also a straight symbol open price open price indicator posted in the NNWC indicator Discussion thread─as a pattern/price comparison tool for manual traders:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Indicators: Price prediction by Nearest Neighbor found by a weighted correlation coefficient
Ryan L Johnson, 2026.04.28 01:20Here's a "stupid simple" bar open price indicator to go apples-to-apples, if you will, with the historic blue line.
I can see...
I feel like I'm never going to finish this.
Yeah, there are so many neural networks Articles, creating something new is probably a high bar to clear as well.
I was writing how to adapt OTC FX code to a centralized futures market. I guess that you could say that I ended up "self-moderating."