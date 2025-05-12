VPS purchase issue
I am trying to purchase the MQL VPS. I use MT4. When I click on a plan a window pops up telling me to download MT5. I dont want MT% as all is loaded on MT4. Is the VPS not available for MT4 or what could the problem be?
- Renting a vps for MT4?
- VPS
- VPS
Start your purchase from the MT4 terminal's side.
Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users
Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:
Which plan?
The subscription is going on directly from Metatrader.
So, fill Community tab of Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (and with the confirmation of sucessful login in Metatrader journal), right mouse click on your trading account in Metatrader (because MQL5 VPS is per trading account) - and purchase -
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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