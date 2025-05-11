Critical Issue with One Click Trading Volume Behavior on MT5 App
Set your default lot size in MT5.
You can set the Symbol to Last Used as well.
This is not a serious issue nor bug. If you're requesting a running list of symbols paired with corresponding lot sizes, this is really an additional feature.
Keep in mind that Metaquotes' Programmers are unlikely to find this thread.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Fernando Carreiro, 2025.02.17 17:24
MetaQuotes has never provided an official way to request features or report bugs.
Most users try to post in the Russian forum on the most recent topic about a MetaTrader release build, but most are ignored.
If you do try, please remember to write in Russian only (use auto translation).
Also, almost anything can be implemented in MT5 by way of one's own EA programming.
Set your default lot size in MT5.
You can set the Symbol to Last Used as well.
This is not a serious issue nor bug. If you're requesting a running list of symbols paired with corresponding lot sizes, this is really an additional feature.
Keep in mind that Metaquotes' Programmers are unlikely to find this thread.
Also, almost anything can be implemented in MT5 by way of one's own EA programming.
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Subject: Critical Issue with One Click Trading Volume Behavior on MT5 App
Dear MetaQuotes Support Team,
I hope this message finds you well. I am reaching out to report a potentially serious issue with the MetaTrader 5 mobile application related to the "One Click Trading" feature.
Identified Issue:
The “One Click Trading” button on the app does not store volume settings per symbol. Instead, it inherits the lot size from the last trade, even if it was for a different symbol.
Practical Impact:
This behavior presents a real financial risk for traders who operate with very different instruments (e.g., XAUUSD and ETHUSD). A simple tap can result in incorrect position sizes—potentially opening oversized trades on highly volatile assets like XAUUSD. The risk is even greater for users trading with leverage or using a hedge account, as in my case.
Could you please confirm if this behavior is intentional? If not, I kindly request that it be treated as a bug and addressed in a future update.
Thank you in advance for your attention and support.
Best regards,
João Luis