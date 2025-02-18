Feature request MT5
Thank you for your suggestions!
NOTE-1: this forum is intended for user discussions, troubleshooting and sharing knowledge, rather than as a direct channel for development requests to MetaQuotes.
NOTE-2: we’re all regular users like yourself and don’t have direct access to the MetaQuotes development team.
Thank you for your suggestions!
NOTE-1: this forum is intended for user discussions, troubleshooting and sharing knowledge, rather than as a direct channel for development requests to MetaQuotes.
NOTE-2: we’re all regular users like yourself and don’t have direct access to the MetaQuotes development team.
Sorry,
do you know a place where you can do such requests?
MetaQuotes has never provided an official way to request features or report bugs.
Most users try to post in the Russian forum on the most recent topic about a MetaTrader release build, but most are ignored.
If you do try, please remember to write in Russian only (use auto translation).
Hello,
MT5 would even nicer with the following features:
1. Seconds chart (free # of seconds)
2. Tick chart (free # of tick aggregation)
3. Free floating chart windows
4. Charts with multiple symbols
5. Logarithmic charts
6. Powerful native (crpyted,SSL) web socket (so no windows specific DLL required). Would make MT5 able to use Websockets on MetaQuotes VPS.
7. Function to open native browser with url/local file.
8. HTML view for the CWnd class in mql5.
I'm not from MQ, but I suppose you could expect something like that as a response.
Points 1- 6 are either already implemented in the platform (e.g.3) or can be implemented and already implemented (and published on the site) in MQL5 (e.g. 1,2,4,5,6). As for 7 and 8, they are not and will not be implemented deliberately due to security considerations.
You can always port a web browser core from another language like C/C++ and port it to MQL5, using the "canvas" as your rendering target.
Maybe you can port the core functionality of WebKit by Apple, or Blink by Google, or Gecko by Mozilla, but there are probably others to consider.
Technically, recommendations for new features can be sent via the developer contact form in mobile terminals. Of course, this does not mean that what is requested will be (immediately) implemented.
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Hello,
MT5 would even nicer with the following features:
1. Seconds chart (free # of seconds)
2. Tick chart (free # of tick aggregation)
3. Free floating chart windows
4. Charts with multiple symbols
5. Logarithmic charts
6. Powerful native (crpyted,SSL) web socket (so no windows specific DLL required). Would make MT5 able to use Websockets on MetaQuotes VPS.
7. Function to open native browser with url/local file.
8. HTML view for the CWnd class in mql5.