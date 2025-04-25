Why Is Strategy Tester So Unreliable? - page 2
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I understand your point; however, I ran the test in March 2025 using the same period and configuration, and there were no “Market Closed” errors at that time.
This week, though, while running the exact same test setup, those errors have appeared. Upon careful review of the details I've previously shared, it's clear the dates in question are not holidays, nor do they fall within any defined daily break intervals — they are regular Fridays during normal trading hours.
The occurrence of these errors under such conditions seems inconsistent. Please note that the error timestamps are in the UTC+0 time zone.
TEST RUN IN MARCH
TEST EXACT SAME SETUP RUN IN APRIL (ATTENTION TO "ENTRIES BY WEEKDAYS AND TOTAL TRADES)
when was the last time that you deleted your tick data and redownloaded again from scratch? I do this after every 2nd or 3rd update of mt4/5. Also after major windows update which is known to break or corrupt and fragment, somehow -- the tick data files. I also do it after any anomolous behaviour of mt4/5 such as this weirdness happenings.
I also prefer to use "portable" versions of mt4/5 as they tend to have less of these "issues". You may want to try this if you are using the regular install of mt4/5.
when was the last time that you deleted your tick data and redownloaded again from scratch? I do this after every 2nd or 3rd update of mt4/5. Also after major windows update which is known to break or corrupt and fragment, somehow -- the tick data files. I also do it after any anomolous behaviour of mt4/5 such as this weirdness happenings.
I also prefer to use "portable" versions of mt4/5 as they tend to have less of these "issues". You may want to try this if you are using the regular install of mt4/5.
Wow, those tips are gold! I’ll give them a try and let you know if things get back to normal. And to answer your question: no, I’ve never deleted the data and re-downloaded it… total rookie mistake, huh?
nah. not many would think of doing it. I only learnt it from a moderators comment myself. its got me out of trouble many times. But as i also mentioned you could defragment the files, but it would be easier to just redownload the data from scratch anyhow.
nah. not many would think of doing it. I only learnt it from a moderators comment myself. its got me out of trouble many times. But as i also mentioned you could defragment the files, but it would be easier to just redownload the data from scratch anyhow.
I just downloaded the UK100 data and ran a quick test for this month (April). Turns out there was the Easter Monday holiday on 01/21/2025, and it looks like that somehow affected all the previous Mondays too ( two Mondays were avoided). I’m starting to think that might be it... Like, if there’s a holiday during the test week, it kinda skips that same weekday in the weeks before. Really weird.See that it does not affect US instruments, only European where the Easter Monday took place. It's basically telling me to not run any tests when there is holiday in the week, telling me to chill. CRAZY.
That's my broker's holiday list for the year by the way
I just downloaded the UK100 data and ran a quick test for this month (April). Turns out there was the Easter Monday holiday on 01/21/2025, and it looks like that somehow affected all the previous Mondays too ( two Mondays were avoided). I’m starting to think that might be it... Like, if there’s a holiday during the test week, it kinda skips that same weekday in the weeks before. Really weird.See that it does not affect US instruments, only European where the Easter Monday took place. It's basically telling me to not run any tests when there is holiday in the week, telling me to chill. CRAZY.
Did you purchase this EA online? Looks like you may fall under the victim of over-optimization. EA can be coded so that it will skip the days/weeks in history where it would blow up the account. For example, if a EA blows up on black Monday, October 19, 1987, the programmer can code it so it skips all Monday October 19.
Did you purchase this EA online? Looks like you may fall under the victim of over-optimization. EA can be coded so that it will skip the days/weeks in history where it would blow up the account. For example, if a EA blows up on black Monday, October 19, 1987, the programmer can code it so it skips all Monday October 19.
Thank God that's no it, cause I'm the one behind the EA. If you take a look at the previous posts, I show a comparison from March to April. The scammers, though, are getting even smarter, huh?
My broker is Exness, which uses GMT+0 year-round, while my local timezone is UTC-3.
i just reread this statement. Exness has many or had many threads on this site. They used the same data that the vanilla-beta version of mt4/5 used; ie the installer from this website.
They may have changed their policy since then, however, you should check and confirm that is or is not a fact now.
The tick/history data from mq and the vanilla/beta installer that you download from this website is unreliable. I see threads where users claim that they have been using it for years without issues, but then, i would come accross a new thread making the same claim every couple months. go figure.
Some brokers, Exness was one of those, used the same data from this same source, so you should check if exness still does this or uses its own historical data now.