My MT5 can't download History Data
Dear
I have been using an MT5 demo account on the MetaQuotes-Demo server for a long time without any issues. However, recently I’ve encountered a problem where the account no longer downloads historical data. Only live price data appears to be working.
This issue is unexpected as it was functioning correctly before. I would greatly appreciate any assistance or guidance you can provide to help me resolve this problem.
try this , although i suspect they no longer serve historical ticks .Free download of the 'Download all ticks of a symbol's history' expert by 'LoRio' for MetaTrader 5 in the MQL5 Code Base, 2025.02.22
Dear
I have been using an MT5 demo account on the MetaQuotes-Demo server for a long time without any issues. However, recently I’ve encountered a problem where the account no longer downloads historical data. Only live price data appears to be working.
This issue is unexpected as it was functioning correctly before. I would greatly appreciate any assistance or guidance you can provide to help me resolve this problem.
Do you mean that the hcc files do not appear in the bases folder? Have you tried to re-install it? Anyways Tickstory has all the historic data for free. You can download it in MT5 format and create custom instrumment in MT5.
I'm using tickstory right now to download minute data for my back tests with Python scripts in google colab. Had to learn how to do it because I really wanted to back test your Universal EA and couldn't do it in MT5,
because I need the multi-currency field. When will you release it with multi-currency? Please do it!
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Dear
I have been using an MT5 demo account on the MetaQuotes-Demo server for a long time without any issues. However, recently I’ve encountered a problem where the account no longer downloads historical data. Only live price data appears to be working.
This issue is unexpected as it was functioning correctly before. I would greatly appreciate any assistance or guidance you can provide to help me resolve this problem.