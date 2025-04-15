Impossible to execute reverse trade on netting account

New comment
 

Hi guys,


Since today I discovered that I cannot execute an order larger than the actual position in the oposite direction (reversal) on my live netting accounts. Whatever the volume placed, it will only close the actual position. Never seen that so far. From EA or manually it is the same, also on a different also live account and different computer, same thing. Accounts are from the same broker. Otherwise, The first oder to open a position works fine..

Any idea ?

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties
  • www.mql5.com
To obtain the current market information there are several functions: SymbolInfoInteger() , SymbolInfoDouble() and SymbolInfoString() . The first...
 

Here is the journal of events



New comment