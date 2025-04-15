Impossible to execute reverse trade on netting account
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Hi guys,
Since today I discovered that I cannot execute an order larger than the actual position in the oposite direction (reversal) on my live netting accounts. Whatever the volume placed, it will only close the actual position. Never seen that so far. From EA or manually it is the same, also on a different also live account and different computer, same thing. Accounts are from the same broker. Otherwise, The first oder to open a position works fine..
Any idea ?