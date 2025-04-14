Need adjustable price scale text size

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Hi Community.

I need adjustable price scale text size..I know there are some work arounds in Windows such as scaling the whole desktop or scaling native text size of Windows. But those also scale all other programs text sizes. I want within Metatrader 5 that only price scale text size to be affected. Using QHD resolution monitor and I love it but Metatrader 5 still insists as if we are on year 2010 with 1280x1024 resolution monitors at most


[Deleted]  
Have you tried CHART_SCALE property?
 
Thank you for response. I looked at it but couldnt find related to text size of price scale bar..Do we have to modify mt5 system files to change the text size?
[Deleted]  
cemyth #:
Thank you for response. I looked at it but couldnt find related to text size of price scale bar..Do we have to modify mt5 system files to change the text size?
You will have to update the indicator or EA code to choose text size per chart zoom. If you don't have access to the source codes or do not know how to code I don't think it's possible.
 

Code Base

Indicator PriceScale.mq5 - price scale for the visually impaired.

Aleksandr Slavskii, 2023.06.14 15:28

Tortured small print in the terminal? This indicator makes price numbers visible!

check this, further you can modify this code as per your needs
 

Rajesh Kumar Nait #:

check this, further you can modify this code as per your needs




Oh Man! You are the Best!!!! I thank you so Much!!! 

And If I may ask a final thing about price scale : Can we get rid of decimial points and set the price to integers. For example,, the actual price comes from broker is 89456,56 and we see this price in price scale bar as 89457 rounded to integer numbers.

Again and again thanks for helping me out.

 
cemyth #:

Oh Man! You are the Best!!!! I thank you so Much!!! 

And If I may ask a final thing about price scale : Can we get rid of decimial points and set the price to integers. For example,, the actual price comes from broker is 89456,56 and we see this price in price scale bar as 89457 rounded to integer numbers.

Again and again thanks for helping me out.

Glad it helped. there is comment section on codebase page of indicator, you may ask question there and author may respond
 
Rajesh Kumar Nait #:
Glad it helped. there is comment section on codebase page of indicator, you may ask question there and author may respond
Thanks. I'll look into it :)
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