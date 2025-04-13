Cannot install Renko chart generator because it is no longer available on MQL5
You mean: the indicator was deleted from the Market showcase/website?
But if you already bought this indicator so this indicator is already in your Metatrader in Purchased tab under your Community login and password, and all you need to do it the following: go to your purchased tab of Metatrader and install it (and make sure that you fill Community tab of Metatrader ... why? because the Market does not work in Metatrader wothout Community tab filling.
If you do not see your purchase in Purchased tab of Metatrader (because all installation is going directly from Metatrader and not from website) so you can do the following:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
Ý bạn là: chỉ báo đã bị xóa khỏi trang web/trang giới thiệu Market?
Nhưng nếu bạn đã mua chỉ báo này thì chỉ báo này đã có trong Metatrader của bạn trong tab Purchased dưới tên đăng nhập và mật khẩu Community của bạn, và tất cả những gì bạn cần làm là: vào tab Purchased của Metatrader và cài đặt nó (và đảm bảo rằng bạn điền vào tab Community của Metatrader ... tại sao? vì Market không hoạt động trong Metatrader nếu không điền vào tab Community.
Nếu bạn không thấy giao dịch mua của mình trong tab Đã mua của Metatrader (vì mọi cài đặt đều được thực hiện trực tiếp từ Metatrader chứ không phải từ trang web), bạn có thể thực hiện như sau:
I changed another computer and I tried and it didn't work, now the product is no longer on the market. Can I use any other way?
I changed another computer and I tried and it didn't work, now the product is no longer on the market. Can I use any other way?
Sergey told you to open your MT5 terminal, login into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and then go to the Navigator window >> Market >> My Purcases, to install your purchase.
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I have purchased the product and I am allowed to activate it on 20 computers but now I can't install Renko chart generator because it is no longer on MQL5. Now what should I do to be able to install the remaining times?