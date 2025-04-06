Experts: iCHO Trend CCIDualOnMA Filter
Sorry, but the development of the old terminal has been stopped long ago. Work in MetaTrader 5.
Sorry, but the development of the old terminal has been stopped long ago. Work in MetaTrader 5.
Well, then please add two functions to this strategy: limit the number of open trades, only separately for buy and sell and check minprofita, when closing with counter ?... so that the Expert Advisor does not lose when trading in flat.
Well, then please add two functions to this strategy: limit the number of open trades, only separately for buy and sell and check minprofita, when closing with counter ?... so that the EA does not lose when trading in flat.
There is not only counter closing in the EA. That's why your suggestion looks a bit crude.
Read the description of the 'Additional features' section of the settings.
There is more than just counter closing in the EA. Therefore, your proposal looks a bit crude.
Read the description of the 'Additional features' section of the settings.
Why raw... the functions that I ask, have always been relevant and will be, because they make more flexible parameters of any trading strategy... 'Additional features - of course read and tested in all variants, they are not many and by the way - the setting - Close opposite - does not work, i.e. all the time closes counter - no matter how true put, no matter false, no matter with Only one, no matter without it... maybe I don't understand something, maybe in other editions of the code everything works properly, but not in this one, which is exposed now(...). of course, it is possible, with the help of a small trailing and not a big take profit, to pinch not much profit, but this is not the way out of the situation.... a good trading signal is not the whole strategy, you need to be able to use it correctly, and in the current, constantly changing market trends, it is extremely difficult, so the strategy should have the maximum set of functions. Here is attached a file of a visual testing of this strategy.... but it seems to me that with a little effort, the situation can be corrected, it's a pity that I am not good at code.
Checked.'Positions: Close opposite' works perfectly. I strongly recommend reading the description first.
Checked.'Positions: Close opposite' works fine. I strongly recommend reading the description first.
You mean this: ATTENTION: 'Positions: Only one' set to'true' does not override'Positions: Close opposite'set to 'true'! In other words: the opposite position(s) will be closed first. The 'Positions: Reverse' flag is responsible for reversing the signals. An interesting flag 'Positions: Close opposite' - when set to 'true' before opening a position, it is guaranteed to delete opposite positions...? Well, I have everything set to false and still closes opposite positions in minus...what am I doing wrong?...I don't know how you checked...now I'll delete the code and load it again, if anything changes, it means the reason was in it
You mean this: CAUTION: 'Positions: Only one' set to'true' does not override'Positions: Close opposite'set to 'true'! In other words: the opposite position(s) will be closed first. The 'Positions: Reverse' flag is responsible for reversing the signals. An interesting flag 'Positions: Close opposite' - when set to 'true' before opening a position, it is guaranteed to delete opposite positions...? Well, I have everything set to false and still closes opposite positions in minus...what am I doing wrong?...I don't know how you checked...now I'll delete the code and load it again, if anything changes, it means the reason was in it
Reloaded the code, nothing has changed...by the way, the strategy - iMACD Four TimeFrames Full.mq5 has the same settings and works correctly - so the code on the forum is corrupted, replace it with one that works correctly for you...Thanks
What do you mean by "closes with a counter position"? (as there is no closing of a position with a counter position in the code). Please explain in detail with logs and pictures.
MT5 "Alfa-Forex", demo account... what is there to explain, it's as if we are talking in different languages.... Take your two strategies:iMACD Four TimeFrames Full.mq5 and iCHO Trend CCIDualOnMA Filter, put the settings - 'Positions: Only one - false, Positions: Close opposite - false, 'Positions: Reverse - false, Stop Loss - 0 ,
the others can be left as default and run them one by one in the strategy tester ... you will immediately see the difference in how the trades are opened: in theiMACD Four TimeFrames Full.mq5 trades will be opened in two directions, i.e. both buy and sell positions can be traded simultaneously and independently.... but iniCHO Trend CCIDualOnMA Filter it is different - if, for example, buy is open, then when a sell signal is received, first buy will be closed and then sell will be opened, i.e. the Expert Advisor behaves as if Positions: Close opposite is true in the settings , but in fact Positions: Close opposite is false.... that's where the error is
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iCHO Trend CCIDualOnMA Filter:
Strategy based on the standard indicator iCHO (Chaikin Oscillator, CHO) and custom indicator 'CCIDualOnMA'
Author: Vladimir Karputov