Experts: MA Trend 2
I can't see Profit, it's all nil. What could be the problem, MA Trend one worked fine. The settings seem to be the same.
For some reason MT 5 tests very quickly, but the testing progress figures are very small. Maybe not the whole candlestick history is downloaded? Before reinstallation of MT 5, the testing was longer and the first digit was bigger.
I can't see Profit, it's all nil. What could be the problem, MA Trend one worked fine. The settings seem to be the same.
I have already given you advice: look for an error where you changed something manually.
Algorithm of action: set the default parameters of the Expert Advisor. Run ONE test in VISUAL mode. Be sure to READ the tester log.
For some reason MT 5 tests very quickly, but the testing progress figures are very small. Maybe not the whole candlestick history has been downloaded? Previously, before reinstalling MT 5, the testing was longer and the first digit was bigger.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Vladimir Karputov, 2018.12.13 08:45 AM
I have already given you advice: look for an error where you changed something by hand.
Algorithm of action: set the default parameters of the Expert Advisor. Run ONE test in VISUAL mode. Be sure to READ the tester log.
Here's the video. Hope it helps:
Vladimir, tell me, in the tester all your Expert Advisors do not open positions. I haven't changed anything. Default parameters... I don't understand anything.
Unfortunately, I can't read minds. You need to provide ALL the data.
- Insert screenshot -> MetaTrader 5 terminal -> "Strategy Tester" window -> "Settings" tab
- Insert screenshot -> MetaTrader 5 Terminal -> "Strategy Tester" window -> "Settings" tab.
- If there was visual testing - then attach a log file (Strategy Tester Vizualisation -> "Tools" window -> "Log" tab). If there was testing without visualisation, attach a log file (MetaTrader 5 Terminal -> "Strategy Tester" window -> "Log" tab). The log file is accepted ONLY as a text file.
Do you plan to develop this Expert Advisor in the future?
There are suggestions for its improvement, but unfortunately I am not good at programming.
Can you tell me, do you plan to develop this EA in the future?
There are suggestions for its improvement, but unfortunately I am not good at programming.
Yes, this series is being developed. For example, I rewrote it as a class and made it multisymbol: Multicurrency iMA Trend
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MA Trend 2:
Trading system by iMA indicator (Moving Average, MA). Development of MA Trend.
Author: Vladimir Karputov