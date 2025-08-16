Signal Refund
Hi my name is Simone I have tested 2 signal but they don't work
please make a refound in my account of this two signal I attach
screenshot.
Kindest Regards
Simone
It looks like you subscribed a few hours ago, most signal providers aren't going to be issuing trades 24/5.
You're only going to get new signals for new trades, any existing trades they have open won't sync to you (which is I think what you were expecting, that it would instantly open trades).
I have tested 2 signal but they don't work
There are no any possibility to test the signals (the public testers do not exist for this Signal service).
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In general situation:
- Signal subscription: if you cancel within 24 hours of your initial subscription, you will be automatically refunded,
and
- if you cancel your subscription you will get a refund for the months, that haven't started yet.
The fund is going to MQL5 profile (not to Visa/Master card and not to paypal) which can be used for MQL5 services next time.
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Hi my name is Simone I have tested 2 signal but they don't work
please make a refound in my account of this two signal I attach
screenshot.
[personal data removed]
My username is DevelopMxM.
Kindest Regards
Simone