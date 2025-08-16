Signal Refund

New comment
 

Hi my name is Simone I have tested 2 signal but they don't work
please make a refound in my account of this two signal I attach
screenshot.

[personal data removed]

My username is DevelopMxM.

Kindest Regards
Simone

 
Simone Gelmini:

Hi my name is Simone I have tested 2 signal but they don't work
please make a refound in my account of this two signal I attach
screenshot.

My username is DevelopMxM.

Kindest Regards
Simone

Hello Simone. I'm a regular member of the site, like you, and I hope a moderator sees your post so they can give you the best advice possible. 

However, we are all encouraged to read the community guidelines for ourselves. As a technical community, we expect you are keeping yourself informed. The guidelines clearly state that MQL5 does not mediate refunds for products or services paid for on the Marketplace. 

You are not the first member of the community to request a refund for suboptimal work and I doubt you are the last. 

All that can be said is that, one should always be sure they are fully confident in the vendor of the Marketplace product/service they wish to purchase before committing one's money.

I'd advise you to only deal with credible vendors who can demonstrate and prove their skill.

Take your time to read comments and reviews on the seller's products thoroughly.

Also, depending on how much this means to you, I'd even advise reading the articles published on this site, and only purchasing from sellers who's writing appeals to you.

Otherwise, in your best interest, I hope I'm wrong and a moderator comments that a refund can be organised for you.

Regards.
 

It looks like you subscribed a few hours ago, most signal providers aren't going to be issuing trades 24/5.

You're only going to get new signals for new trades, any existing trades they have open won't sync to you (which is I think what you were expecting, that it would instantly open trades).

 
Simone Gelmini:
I have tested 2 signal but they don't work

There are no any possibility to test the signals (the public testers do not exist for this Signal service).

--------------------

In general situation:

  • Signal subscription: if you cancel within 24 hours of your initial subscription, you will be automatically refunded,
    and
  • if you cancel your subscription you will get a refund for the months, that haven't started yet.

The fund is going to MQL5 profile (not to Visa/Master card and not to paypal) which can be used for MQL5 services next time.

New comment