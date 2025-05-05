Indicators: PSAR Zigzag (Non lagging) - page 2
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PSAR Zigzag (Non lagging):
Author: Conor Mcnamara
Great idea , well done
Interesting, trying this out today. Thanks for the share.
You're welcome. Be smart with it and use in combination with other indicators.
The classic inputs that Wilder recommended were.... Sar max: 0.2 and Sar step: 0.02
I used Max: 0.1 and step 0.01 as default in this. Pending orders will always be safer than market orders.
very nice work done by publisher, please add high low on zigzag it will be better
Do you mean that you want the legs to only connect to the high and low of the candles? If that is what you want, then set the backstep input to zero. This isn't always reasonable to do because this is based on trend of Parabolic sar which does not give you perfect high/low swings.
If you mean you want the indicator to compare high and low to the psar buffer instead of close price...well the code is easily modifiable for anyone to do that themselves.
Since some people were frustrated about the zigzag swing points sometimes not landing on the candle high and low, I made another version which will (as much as possible) connect the swings to the high and low for the highest high and lowest low that it can find related to the trend.
This means that the zigzag is veering slightly away from the Psar trend, and is putting more focus on backstep extremum logic. The higher the backstep figure, the more you push the zigzag away from the psar trend, so you should keep the input number low.
It's also possible to code forward step logic, but this is what you call after the fact... so I try to keep this indicator non lagging relative to the trend instead of after the fact.
Code is attached
Visual explanation of the new version