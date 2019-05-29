psar start value is 0.02, how can i change this value?

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the standard inputs of wells psar indicator are; start , increment and max. the mt4 start value is locked/hard coded at 0.02. how do i code the start value?

in this the this image the green psar has a start of 0.01 and the red 0.02. when i add the sar to mt4 and input 0.01 increment and 0.1 max i get the same output as the red sar. meaning that step does not change the start value. how do i change this? 




 
Russell Clark: the mt4 start value is locked/hard coded at 0.02.
  1. No it's not. Right click on the dots or control-I and edit the indicator parameters. Psar
  2. Why are you showing us a screen shot from some other platform?
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