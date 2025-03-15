Indicators: BarDuration
Thanks for the nice code.
I have a little improvement, as the code is (wrongly) assuming a fixed number of trading sessions per day for all the week days.
struct Session { datetime from[], to[]; Session() { ZeroMemory(this); } }; static Session schedule[7]; static bool init = false; if(!init) { for(int j = 0; j < 7; j++) { i = 0; while(SymbolInfoSessionQuote(_Symbol, (ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK)j, i++, from, to)) { ArrayResize(schedule[j].from, i); ArrayResize(schedule[j].to, i); schedule[j].from[i - 1] = from; schedule[j].to[i - 1] = to; } } init = true; } i = 0; while(i < ArraySize(schedule[d].from)) { if(time >= (ulong)schedule[d].from[i] && time < (ulong)schedule[d].to[i]) { return (datetime)(date + schedule[d].to[i]); } i++; }
amrali #:
Thanks for the nice code.
I have a little improvement, as the code is (wrongly) assuming a fixed number of trading sessions per day for all the week days.
Thank you for pointing out this nuance, but I think your change is not necessary.
My version allocates schedule array by maximal number of sessions among all days, with zeros in from/to fields for all other days where the later session might be missing. Such "zero" sessions are eliminated from consideration in the latter lookup loop.
Yes, I see. Thank you.
Also, in your version ArrayPrint(schedule) works nicely.
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BarDuration:
This is a simple indicator to display histogram of custom bars' durations in minutes. Applicable for renko boxes, PnF, equivolume bars, etc.
Author: Stanislav Korotky