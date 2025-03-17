Indicators: Daily Vertical Lines

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Daily Vertical Lines:

Draw daily vertical lines plus the day of week labels on the chart.

Daily Vertical Lines

Author: amrali

 
I like what you did here, and nice use of ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK. I haven't seen it used before, so it's nice that it's made use of
 
Thanks, I hope it is useful.
 
Where can I download the indicator, please?
 
Dickson Onojokaroma Ukegbu #:
Where can I download the indicator, please?
Use "Desktop site" from a mobile phone's browser menu to see the download link.
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