Indicators: Daily Vertical Lines
I like what you did here, and nice use of ENUM_DAY_OF_WEEK. I haven't seen it used before, so it's nice that it's made use of
Thanks, I hope it is useful.
Where can I download the indicator, please?
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Daily Vertical Lines:
Draw daily vertical lines plus the day of week labels on the chart.
Author: amrali