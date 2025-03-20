Trouble scaling Moving Average into the 0-100 scale subwindow - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
"The only thing you can do is to normalize the MA values to express it like an oscillator, but will be totally different of what you see right now."
It sounds like you want a moving average with dynamic levels, to make a "perceived" 20 and 80 level, but the levels must be dynamic to respect the fact that the range of a moving average isn't fixed
I created this before, but it's not common at all mind you. If you want I can share the code. But you really need to think clearly about what you set out to do before you set out to do it, otherwise there is no real goal, no real objective, and only confusion for people on the forum. You should clearly understand the differences between fixed range indicators and trend indicators that don't have a fixed range.
Fixed range indicators:
CCI, RSI, Stochastic
Unbounded indicators:
Moving average, macd, ADX, bollinger bands
I modified your code again, this time you get a normal moving average with dynamic levels that constantly update (like the thing that I made in the past)
this time the levels actually correspond to relative price values, and as you can see, there is no need to cause distortion on the plot with scaling
I make the levels adjustable in the input
Nobody clearly knows your objective. What is your main objective? When you start any topic, that should be made clear. Without knowing your true objective, its impossible for you to be helped.
Nobody clearly knows your objective. What is your main objective? When you start any topic, that should be made clear. Without knowing your true objective, its impossible for you to be helped.
I modified your code again, this time you get a normal moving average with dynamic levels that constantly update (like the thing that I made in the past)
this time the levels actually correspond to relative price values, and as you can see, there is no need to cause distortion on the plot with scaling
I make the levels adjustable in the input
I modified your code again, this time you get a normal moving average with dynamic levels that constantly update (like the thing that I made in the past)
this time the levels actually correspond to relative price values, and as you can see, there is no need to cause distortion on the plot with scaling
I make the levels adjustable in the input
Amaizing this here's a comparison of the desired output so clearly it works but scaling is an issue though i might have to adjust a bit the current state would forget about interday trading but become an swing trade but it looks good thank you
the above image is zoomed in as you can see the yellow ma touches the 80 level and the 20 level a couple of times but the Custom MA doesnt
below are results when we zoom out on the trading terminal so it clearly works very well on a larger scale
Amaizing this here's a comparison of the desired output so clearly it works but scaling is an issue though i might have to adjust a bit the current state would forget about interday trading but become an swing trade but it looks good thank you
the above image is zoomed in as you can see the yellow ma touches the 80 level and the 20 level a couple of times but the Custom MA doesnt
below are results when we zoom out on the trading terminal so it clearly works very well on a larger scale
If you would modify the values you can find a sweet spot... this would be a very decent normalization with minimal distortion:
If you will lower the window size, it will be looking at more recent bars for max and min values...and it will turn it into something like an oscillator
have fun with it
I meant to say the smaller the window, the more distorted it will be