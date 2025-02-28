How to change the trading settings of the strategy tester?

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I entered some commissions into the tester, and wanted to modify them. I couldn't do it.

I exported this data to a text file. I modified this file, but when I import it, it concatenates to the existing one.

Thinking it was due to the cache, I modified this file, turned off my PC, restarted it and nothing to do.....

Even searching for all "*.txt" files from the Appdata directory, I can't find any equivalent files.

Thank you for your answers.

Christian

 
Sabado #: Hello, Great for your answer. didn't works... i am unable to modify any case within the board?????

Post a screenshot of what you mean.

 
Eleni Anna Branou #: Post a screenshot of what you mean.

modifying the trading parameters



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Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
[Deleted]  
Sabado #: and modifying the trading parameters

You have to first enable the custom settings, and then you can write out your own commission conditions ...


 
Fernando Carreiro #: You have to first enable the custom settings, and then you can write out your own commission conditions ...

Thanks a lot!!

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