How to change the trading settings of the strategy tester?
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Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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I entered some commissions into the tester, and wanted to modify them. I couldn't do it.
I exported this data to a text file. I modified this file, but when I import it, it concatenates to the existing one.
Thinking it was due to the cache, I modified this file, turned off my PC, restarted it and nothing to do.....
Even searching for all "*.txt" files from the Appdata directory, I can't find any equivalent files.
Thank you for your answers.
Christian