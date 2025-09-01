Modify strategy tester export file

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Hi fellow trader,

I'm trying to export trading report after optimisation.
But the data in the report are from enough; i only see order.
Not the position, not the result of the trade, and it's quiet a headache to work with such thing.
According to the the documentation, i should be able to find the export templates in the following location : "<data folder>\MQL5\Profiles\Templates\"
But nothing, i looked on the forum also nothing.
Can you please help me on this ?
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Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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Yerim Rayann Gon DiarraI'm trying to export trading report after optimisation.

In the Strategy Tester, a back-test report (including trades), is only possible after a single back-test run, not after an optimisation.

Yerim Rayann Gon DiarraBut the data in the report are from enough; i only see order. Not the position, not the result of the trade, and it's quiet a headache to work with such thing.

Yes, unfortunately, in the Strategy Tester, the back-test report only shows Orders and Deals, not Positions. It has been like that since the beginning of MetaTrader 5.

Your options are:

  • Learning to interpret the information of the backtest report without any extras (essentially, the in/out Deals information is enough to be able to "see" the positions opening/in and closing/out), ...
  • ... or, adding code to your EA to collect the necessary data and save it to an external file (provided you have access to the source code), ...
  • ... or, scraping and processing the data from the back-test report to build the required information.
Yerim Rayann Gon DiarraAccording to the the documentation, i should be able to find the export templates in the following location : "<data folder>\MQL5\Profiles\Templates\"

Correct, that is where you will find it (see image below). However, that is for "Live" Trade History Report, not for the Strategy Tester.


The documentation you are referring to is ... Trading Report - For Advanced Users - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help

HTML reports are generated from a template ReportHistory.htm, located in the /Templates folder of the platform.

However, there is no such mention of a template in the documentation when referring to the tester report ... Testing Report - Algorithmic Trading, Trading Robots - MetaTrader 5 Help

As far as I know, there is no template file for the back-test report. They may be one, but at least, it is not documented.

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