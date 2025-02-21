Indicator unable to download
I was purchased [redacted] indicator. Due to some reason it was deleted. Now At present i am unable to download. The subscription time will ends at 01.10.2025
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17
Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).
In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:
- Close all your MetaTrader terminals
- Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
- Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
- Open MetaTrader terminal
- Try to install product again
Raj Tandon:
I was purchased [redacted] indicator. Due to some reason it was deleted. Now At present i am unable to download. The subscription time will ends at 01.10.2025
I was purchased [redacted] indicator. Due to some reason it was deleted. Now At present i am unable to download. The subscription time will ends at 01.10.2025
The product was probably just hidden by it's author but you can still install your purchased products via the Market tab of your terminal.
This is how to proceed on MT4
and this is how to proceed on MT5
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