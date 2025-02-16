Build 4866 - Bug in Strategy Tester

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One of my MT5 installations is downloaded directly from Metaquotes, and the latest updated Build is 4866 from 15 Feb 2025 I noticed that after this latest update, the Strategy Tester now shows "Indicator" instead of "Expert" at the top in the Settings tab. Is this a bug in this Build of MT5? If possible, can anyone who has updated this latest version check this. As a comparison, another installment from FXTM is Build 4790 from 10 Jan 2025 instead, it shows "Expert" there as it should. 

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Per Dahlin:One of my MT5 installations is downloaded directly from Metaquotes, and the latest updated Build is 4866 from 15 Feb 2025 I noticed that after this latest update, the Strategy Tester now shows "Indicator" instead of "Expert" at the top in the Settings tab. Is this a bug in this Build of MT5? If possible, can anyone who has updated this latest version check this. As a comparison, another installment from FXTM is Build 4790 from 10 Jan 2025 instead, it shows "Expert" there as it should. 

"Indicator" is a valid option for back-testing. It might of just reverted by accidental click. So just change the settings in the Overview to one of the "Expert" options.



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Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
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