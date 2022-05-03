Strategy tester not testing all market watch symbols
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Strategy Tester does not show all the symbols in Market Watch
drukefor, 2019.01.20 10:15Sometimes the pair does not appear even on Market Watch. To solve this issue, right-click on any space within "Market Watch" frame and click on Symbols (or Ctrl + U in Meta Trader 4). A new window will appear, and you can choose to "Show" or "Hide" any pairs you want. All pairs we know should be showable or hideable.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Strategy Tester does not show all the symbols in Market Watch
Aleksei Beliakov, 2016.03.22 03:16try to download history for these simbols by history center
I have checked the forum before adding a topic here. I checked the market watch and all the symbols are in place. The histories of all symbols are in place.
So, seems - it is something about history, or something else.
No one reported about this possible bug (I checked the Russian forum too - no one complained).
So, seems - it is something about history, or something else.
Thank You Sergey.
I cleared market watch items and put them back in after reading that topic and cleared all history and the tester reloaded them from the server.
I did all of that before posting my report here.
I will try to reinstall mql5.
Regards.
Can I trade or make money in MQL5
Please stop making random posts in unrelated topics.
You've been told to open a demo account to practice and learn.
Most traders lose, especially beginners.
i have the same problem.
No symbols appear.
So, when i want to un strategy tester don´t work!
Everything works. My config:
MetaTrader 5 x64 build 3280 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp. Windows 11 build 22000, 12 x Intel Core i7-9750H @ 2.60GHz, 24 / 31 Gb memory, 681 / 947 Gb disk, UAC, GMT+2 C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075
Here are my characters (highlighted by '1') and test 'All symbols selected in Market Watch' selection (highlighted by '2')
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi people,
After updating to latest build 2307 strategy tester stopped testing all market watch symbols. Instead it is testing a few of them multiple times. It did not do it with previous builds. I have not changed anything in the code of expert advisor.
The attachment shows the final result.