Please show "seconds" on MT5 candle's tooltip.

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Since there exist now (free) tools ( EA/Script) in codebase and/or MQL market place that can create candles for sub minute timeframe, i.e. candle by seconds.
Would Metaquotes please show "seconds" on candle's tooltip ?
I don't think this small but useful additional feature would slow your MT5 terminal ;)

tooltip
 
Considering that timeframes less than 1 minutes are not officially supported by metaquotes and need to be created using 3rd party tools, you need to ask to authors of these 3rd party tools to add timestamp in seconds when hovering a candle with the mouse.
 

I don't think it will be added because we already know where the data in the tooltip comes from. You might want to code it yourself or ask someone to help with that.

By the way, the Tick Chart can display data in seconds.

 
It is relevant for custom symbols.
Native tooltip without any additional indicator of whatsoever, just to be clear.

[Deleted]  
Soewono Effendi #: It is relevant for custom symbols. Native tooltip without any additional indicator of whatsoever, just to be clear.

Officially, Custom Symbols are only supposed to be used for M1 based OHLC data. All of the other official time-frames are generated from that M1 data.

The fact that we can use Custom Symbols for other types such as Renko, Seconds, Ticks, etc., is because we are exploiting the system by just working around its limitations.

We use the fact that the bar's open-time can also express seconds (given that it is a datetime data-type), and by so doing, we store other chart types.

But it is simply a work-around, and exploitation, not the official way to use Custom Symbols.

So, MetaQuotes, will not change the tooltip display to include seconds.

 
yeah.. I get it. 
Old solution, take it or leave it.
Real motivation for competitors' alternatives such as trading view to gain more and more market share.

Thanks for the confirmation.
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