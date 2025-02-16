Please show "seconds" on MT5 candle's tooltip.
I don't think it will be added because we already know where the data in the tooltip comes from. You might want to code it yourself or ask someone to help with that.
By the way, the Tick Chart can display data in seconds.
Officially, Custom Symbols are only supposed to be used for M1 based OHLC data. All of the other official time-frames are generated from that M1 data.
The fact that we can use Custom Symbols for other types such as Renko, Seconds, Ticks, etc., is because we are exploiting the system by just working around its limitations.
We use the fact that the bar's open-time can also express seconds (given that it is a datetime data-type), and by so doing, we store other chart types.
But it is simply a work-around, and exploitation, not the official way to use Custom Symbols.
So, MetaQuotes, will not change the tooltip display to include seconds.
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Would Metaquotes please show "seconds" on candle's tooltip ?
I don't think this small but useful additional feature would slow your MT5 terminal ;)