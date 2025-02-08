How to Backtest an EA That Uses Three Timeframes in Strategy Tester? - page 3
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What I actually need is to see the lower timeframe on the lower chart and the higher timeframe on the higher chart
If I understand correctly.... You say that the tester only displays a graph of one timeframe when you want to manage several?
We have been telling you that from the beginning, but you kept telling us that we are wrong ...
We have been telling you that from the beginning, but you kept telling us that we are wrong ...
I do have those tabs in the tester, but the problem is that they only display basic indicators. The main issue is that an EA can perform actions that indicators cannot. For example, functions like ObjectCreate only work on the chart where the EA is attached, meaning I can't create and synchronize objects across multiple charts within the Strategy Tester. This limitation makes it difficult to properly visualize and test strategies that rely on dynamic object management across different timeframes.
Most of my work involves objects being created and deleted dynamically based on changes in other objects across different timeframes. This interdependence is crucial for my strategy, but the current testing environment does not allow me to properly simulate these interactions.
The objects you see on the 15-minute chart and more also exist on the 5-minute and 1-hour charts. They stay synchronized, updating based on changes across the different timeframes. When something changes on one chart, the evaluation is redone, and adjustments are made accordingly. This kind of multi-timeframe coordination works perfectly in live trading, but the Strategy Tester doesn't support testing such interactions properly.
That is incorrect. It works with any custom indicator. I have no issues.
The main actions Indicators can't do is trade functions. Except for WebRequest(), Sleep() and maybe a few other minor functions, basically everything else can be done by an Indicator.
Unable to comment as I have never tried it myself, but I remember reading user posts commenting on that.
I personally make it a point to never depend on data stored in graphical objects for decision logic. I will keep track of all data internally in variables, or in indicator buffers, and if visual cues are required (and enabled via EA parameter), I will then update the graphical objects from this internal data (one way only, never in reverse).
This allows the EA to run faster when visual cues are disabled, as well as allow the EA to be optimised.
So, in summary, design your code logic to not depend on graphical objects. Use graphical objects only as visual cues and nothing more.
It is no use wanting extra features for the Strategy Tester. Design your code to consider limitations set by the Strategy Tester.
After deep thought and analysis of the situation and the capabilities of MetaTrader and the Strategy Tester, I’ve come up with a solution. I found a way to test multiple EAs together in the Strategy Tester without modifying their code—just by adding a tiny function. Each EA runs on its own chart, and everything stays synchronized across different timeframes automatically. The data is shared between them, and they affect each other's results seamlessly, just like live trading.
I’ve already started the implementation and am moving forward with it.
Thank you for your help and support in this!
The objects you see on the 15-minute chart and more also exist on the 5-minute and 1-hour charts. They stay synchronized, updating based on changes across the different timeframes. When something changes on one chart, the evaluation is redone, and adjustments are made accordingly. This kind of multi-timeframe coordination works perfectly in live trading
It sounds like something that can be fully built into a multi-timeframe indicator, it will be yet a lot of work, but it is doable. If the indicator would perform the automatic readjustments, then you simply wouldn't need to be viewing different charts simultaneously. You would just need to ensure that the indicator is doing the job properly.
It sounds like something that can be fully built into a multi-timeframe indicator, it will be yet a lot of work, but it is doable. If the indicator would perform the automatic readjustments, then you simply wouldn't need to be viewing different charts simultaneously. You would just need to ensure that the indicator is doing the job properly.
I really appreciate your insight on using a multi-timeframe indicator. It’s a solid approach and definitely possible, but the issue I'm dealing with is not wanting to rewrite existing code that works perfectly well, just because the Strategy Tester doesn’t allow some functionalities. Rebuilding everything for each integration test, especially when testing multiple EAs together, would be very repetitive.
Not every EA I want to test needs to be integrated with another one; sometimes I just need to test them individually, and other times I may want to test multiple together in an efficient way. The idea is to find a solution where I can handle multiple EAs together without having to integrate them directly into one code or create a separate indicator each time.The best approach, in my opinion, is to invest this time in building a framework and test scenarios that will allow me to test multiple EAs together. This way, I'll have a reliable methodology to work with whenever I need it. I've already started on this and have found a solution, and I’m currently implementing it as i wrote in thread #26
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After deep thought and analysis of the situation and the capabilities of MetaTrader and the Strategy Tester, I’ve come up with a solution. I found a way to test multiple EAs together in the Strategy Tester without modifying their code—just by adding a tiny function. Each EA runs on its own chart, and everything stays synchronized across different timeframes automatically. The data is shared between them, and they affect each other's results seamlessly, just like live trading.
I’ve already started the implementation and am moving forward with it.
Thank you for your help and support in this!
Thank you for your cooperation i already find a solution as mentioned in thread #26
After deep thought and analysis of the situation and the capabilities of MetaTrader and the Strategy Tester, I’ve come up with a solution. I found a way to test multiple EAs together in the Strategy Tester without modifying their code—just by adding a tiny function. Each EA runs on its own chart, and everything stays synchronized across different timeframes automatically. The data is shared between them, and they affect each other's results seamlessly, just like live trading.
I’ve already started the implementation and am moving forward with it.
Thank you for your help and support in this!