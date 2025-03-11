Unable to backtest on data past February 4th 2025
Your MT5 terminal is not connected to the broker's server, check the red prohibitory sign at the bottom right corner.
Try to select a different server and try again.
Eleni Anna Branou #:I have attempted selecting a different sever, and also doing a network rescan, and logging into my accounts through that page, but the terminal still doesnt connect to the brokers server. Wifi is definitely not the issue, and I have the meta trader 5 VPS on one of my accounts, but this should not affect anything?
Your MT5 terminal is not connected to the broker's server, check the red prohibitory sign at the bottom right corner.
Try to select a different server and try again.
JamesFrost #:
I have attempted selecting a different sever, and also doing a network rescan, and logging into my accounts through that page, but the terminal still doesnt connect to the brokers server. Wifi is definitely not the issue, and I have the meta trader 5 VPS on one of my accounts, but this should not affect anything?
I have attempted selecting a different sever, and also doing a network rescan, and logging into my accounts through that page, but the terminal still doesnt connect to the brokers server. Wifi is definitely not the issue, and I have the meta trader 5 VPS on one of my accounts, but this should not affect anything?
If you can't connect to your broker account, then you have the wrong trading account credentials.
Double check them and also check the Journal tab for any messages or errors.
If your MT5 terminal doesn't communicate with your broker's server, you can't do anything in the strategy tester and anywhere else to that matter.
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Hello,
I am currently trying to backtest my trading strategy, and can do so on multiple years of data, but it seems unable to work past the 4th of February 2025, simply saying that the EA stopped (screenshots below). If anyone has any ideas as to why this may be then it would be greatly appreciated. I have already tried logging into different accounts, and have checked that the specified back testing range goes up to March of this year.