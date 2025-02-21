Is it possible? Fake trading history in copy trading?
looks suspicous to me too; however, it is not proof of falsifying records. It is only 100 points from the maximum price on my broker, so it could be genuine, but without more evidence, it is "your word against theirs".
I would almost certainly be sending a msg and your image to support for them to look at. A broker can certainly falsify the statement. I know this.
a past thread on brokers falsifying records https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/362484
and a few others too.
- 2021.02.10
- Kiel Hudson
- www.mql5.com
My question is whether the provider is falsifying the data, or is there something I don't understand in the trading history?
Definitely contact the signal seller. There are quite a few variables at play here. Keep in mind that every CFD dealer makes its own market. CFD's are not connected to any underlying greater market. If either the seller or you are trading a CFD, the odds that you're both trading in the same specific market are slim. This will almost certainly create substantial price discrepancies between the seller's price data and your price data.
If both of you are trading in the real forex STP (straight through processing) market, both of your trades are being cleared in the same underlying interbank market so price data for both of you should be relatively universal.
Given the patchwork of what is commonly referred to as the "global forex market," it's unlikely that the seller is manipulating data.
peol solutions #:
Yes, it's possible. Some dishonest traders or platforms may manipulate trading history to mislead others. Always verify transparency, track records, and reviews before trusting any copy trading service.
Also, they might be posting their trading journals on some forums, that can be checked too.
Also, they might be posting their trading journals on some forums, that can be checked too.
Yes, it's possible. Some dishonest traders or platforms may manipulate trading history to mislead others. Always verify transparency, track records, and reviews before trusting any copy trading service.
assuming that the op took the image of trades from the mql5 signals pages, then, these responses cannot apply.
But as already mentioned, moderators have mentioned in previous questions and threads -- of brokers being banned for dishonest trade statements.
Hey there, of course it's possible. Always prioritize reputation and transparency when choosing a copy trading provider. Check their track record, user reviews, and risk management practices to ensure they align with your goals and offer reliable performance. Start by subscribing to their signals for one month to test their consistency and suitability before committing long-term.
I wonder if it's possible. I want to try copy trading. And I've been analyzing several signal providers for a long time. In all of them, the opening and closing prices match (algo trading). In one provider who has impressive results, the opening price is ok, but the closing price does not match the given price and closing time on the chart at all. Example from trading history: USDJPY 2025.01.15 15.40 price 156.888. There was no such price at that time. My question is whether the provider is falsifying the data, or is there something I don't understand in the trading history? Someone can explain what is going on?
Yeah, have noticed something similar as well, like they say ehh I opened too late or too early
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I wonder if it's possible. I want to try copy trading. And I've been analyzing several signal providers for a long time. In all of them, the opening and closing prices match (algo trading). In one provider who has impressive results, the opening price is ok, but the closing price does not match the given price and closing time on the chart at all. Example from trading history: USDJPY 2025.01.15 15.40 price 156.888. There was no such price at that time. My question is whether the provider is falsifying the data, or is there something I don't understand in the trading history? Someone can explain what is going on?