Would you pay for a MT5 improved platform ? (Vanilla MT5 platform remaining free).
- Indicators with alerts/signal
- Different results with same code, same prices, same tester...?!
- Need Suggetion?
IMHO, charging money for MT5 would be a waste of time and effort on the part of MQ for the following reasons:
- Free is the number 1 reason that MT4/5 are, well, number 1 in the world for CFD's and forex.
- The average retail trader starts out with a very small account. With the advent of micro and even nano/cent accounts, this is only increasing.
- Platform fees will run the average new trader out of the business of trading.
- With higher margin rates for other markets like real stocks and real futures, MT5 usage in those markets would crash before becoming widespread.
- As evidence of this, post a paid piece software in the mql5 Market, let it sit for several months, then change it to free and watch what happens in only a few days.
- MQ is already constantly improving MT5, having added support for OOP, machine learning, canvas, etc. We already have the milk without the cow and hence, traders' expectations are a continuation thereof.
- Faster EA optimization seems to be the biggest challenge for MT5, but MQ is already charging money for Cloud Agents access as a workaround.
IMHO, charging money for MT5 would be a waste of time and effort on the part of MQ for the following reasons:
- Free is the number 1 reason that MT4/5 are, well, number 1 in the world for CFD's and forex.
- The average retail trader starts out with a very small account. With the advent of micro and even nano/cent accounts, this is only increasing.
- Platform fees will run the average new trader out of the business of trading.
- With higher margin rates for other markets like real stocks and real futures, MT5 usage in those markets would crash before becoming widespread.
- As evidence of this, post a paid piece software in the mql5 Market, let it sit for several months, then change it to free and watch what happens in only a few days.
- MQ is already constantly improving MT5, having added support for OOP, machine learning, canvas, etc. We already have the milk without the cow and hence, traders' expectations are a continuation thereof.
- Faster EA optimization seems to be the biggest challenge for MT5, but MQ is already charging money for Cloud Agents access as a workaround.
I tried to make it clear in the title, but apparently it's not enough, the question is about a MT5 paid version BESIDE the free version.
Obviously, I know a majority of people will answer "No" and are preferring free stuff, it's logical and normal, but that's not my purpose. What is interesting me is to know which part of the Community would be ready to pay for an improved version, the current version remaining free and continuing to be updated of course.
Despite what you seem to think, there is a lot of room for improvements (it could be a separated topic). But very low incentives for MQ to invest time, and so money, into improving a free platform that is already widely used.
Thanks for your input.
I tried to make it clear in the title, but apparently it's not enough, the question is about a MT5 paid version BESIDE the free version.
Obviously, I know a majority of people will answer "No" and are preferring free stuff, it's logical and normal, but that's not my purpose. What is interesting me is to know which part of the Community would be ready to pay for an improved version, the current version remaining free and continuing to be updated of course.
Despite what you seem to think, there is a lot of room for improvements (it could be a separated topic). But very low incentives for MQ to invest time, and so money, into improving a free platform that is already widely used.
Thanks for your input.
Ah ha. Thank you for clarifying.
MT5 is already so good, the only potential improvement that I can think of (other than faster client-side optimization) is a new "plain language" IDE for new/non-programmers.🤔
IMHO feature like "no-code visual Expert/Indicator creation tool" as paid/subscription add-on to free MT5 platform might be a welcomed product for many.
It already exists for Experts as a Market product.
I selected "Yes, if the paid version is really worth it"
However, the deciding factor for me would be that prior to purchase I see evidence that the 2 versions would have a clearly described and even demonstrated difference.
This PAID version would not force updates on me, whether it be stable or beta, makes no difference, current forced updates cause issues often.
This PAID version would also have the ability to downgrade to previous version, but still be able to work 100%, no matter what version that the broker's server has.
- Maybe, it depends, I am not sure.
- No. Never.
- Most probably No, unless it's very cheap.
- Yes, if the paid version is really worth it.
- Yes without a doubt.
It's surprising that this question is asked by a person who can program almost any feature in MQL😁
What do you think should be different about the paid version? The presence of multiple inheritance?😁
[edit]
Interestingly, what if they made metaeditor completely paid (paid subscription for relatively little money) and used the profits from the metaeditor subscription to improve the language and IDE. I'd be willing to pay a couple dozen dollars a month for MetaEditor if they spent it on improving the language and IDE.
It's surprising that this question is asked by a person who can program almost any feature in MQL😁
What do you think should be different about the paid version? The presence of multiple inheritance?😁
[edit]
Interestingly, what if they made metaeditor completely paid (paid subscription for relatively little money) and used the profits from the metaeditor subscription to improve the language and IDE. I'd be willing to pay a couple dozen dollars a month for MetaEditor if they spent it on improving the language and IDE.
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