VPS Suscription Issues
Mauton:I subscribed to the MQL5 VPS today. I got an email confirming the purchase. Now i want to connect to the VPS Server via my Windows desktop. The windows REMOTE Desktop is asking me for the IP-ADDRESS of the VPS Server. The purchase email that i received did not indicate any IP-ADDRESS. Please how do i get access to the VPS Server?
Before purchasing anything, it is your responsibility to read any documentation or reference material about what it is you are purchasing or renting.
MetaTrader virtual hosting is not a traditional VPS with a remote desktop connection. It works directly from MetaTrader to migrate a trading environment with EAs or Signals to the virtual hosting.
Please read the reference material provided ...
- Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time user
- step by step guide: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/13586
Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users
- 2023.10.17
- MetaQuotes
- www.mql5.com
Everyone who uses trading robots or signal subscriptions sooner or later recognizes the need to rent a reliable 24/7 hosting server for their tradi...
MQL5 VPS does not work like traditional VPS.
Launching MetaTrader VPS: A step-by-step guide for first-time users
Read the last steps 15-25 of these guides below to understand how MQL5 VPS works:
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- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
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I subscribed to the MQL5 VPS today. I got an email confirming the purchase. Now i want to connect to the VPS Server via my Windows desktop. The windows REMOTE Desktop is asking me for the IP-ADDRESS of the VPS Server. The purchase email that i received did not indicate any IP-ADDRESS.
Please how do i get access to the VPS Server?