Errors when submitting EA on MQL5
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Hugo Feruglio: The thing is, my bot is specialized for AUDCAD. How can I bypass this error?
You are not allowed to limit your EA's trading to only the AUDCAD. It must be able to trade ANY symbol, irrespective of it is only designed for AUDCAD.
It must have no limits nor have hard-coded historical data points. Please make sure you read and follow the Rules of Using the Market Service
Hugo Feruglio: I am trying to update my trading bot but i have theses errors
You are not correctly calculating:
- Stop-loss risk
- Margin requirements
- Available free-margin
- Potential call-out or stop-out limits.
The checks a trading robot must pass before publication in the Market
MetaQuotes, 2016.08.01 09:30Before any product is published in the Market, it must undergo compulsory preliminary checks in order to ensure a uniform quality standard. This article considers the most frequent errors made by developers in their technical indicators and trading robots. An also shows how to self-test a product before sending it to the Market.
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I am trying to update my trading bot but i have theses errors :
The thing is, my bot is specialized for AUDCAD. How can I bypass this error?
Thank you.
Hugo