Errors when submitting EA on MQL5

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Hello everyone. 

I am trying to update my trading bot but i have theses errors : 
errors

The thing is, my bot is specialized for AUDCAD. How can I bypass this error?


Thank you. 
Hugo
[Deleted]  
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
[Deleted]  
Hugo Feruglio: The thing is, my bot is specialized for AUDCAD. How can I bypass this error?

You are not allowed to limit your EA's trading to only the AUDCAD. It must be able to trade ANY symbol, irrespective of it is only designed for AUDCAD.

It must have no limits nor have hard-coded historical data points. Please make sure you read and follow the Rules of Using the Market Service

Hugo Feruglio: I am trying to update my trading bot but i have theses errors

You are not correctly calculating:

  • Stop-loss risk
  • Margin requirements
  • Available free-margin
  • Potential call-out or stop-out limits.

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