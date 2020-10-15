Validation Error for EA
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Hello,
I'm trying to add my EA to the marketplace. I am getting validation errors and cannot proceed to submit for review.
When I look at the details, its only running the backtest for 3 minutes. My EA is NOT going to publish a trade in 3 minutes!
So how does one proceed?