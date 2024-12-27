How to pass EA verification on MQL5 Market?
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Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Marcin Brudnicki:I wanted to post as a seller an EA that acts as a manager. It does not open any transactions and only assists the trader in opening transactions. I sent the file before publishing to the market for verification and after verification I received an error that my robot does not open trades. Of course not, because it is the trader who will open the transactions. How can I pass such a test so that I can publish my manager on the mql5 marketplace?
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I wanted to post as a seller an EA that acts as a manager. It does not open any transactions and only assists the trader in opening transactions. I sent the file before publishing to the market for verification and after verification I received an error that my robot does not open trades. Of course not, because it is the trader who will open the transactions. How can I pass such a test so that I can publish my manager on the mql5 marketplace?