How to pass EA verification on MQL5 Market?

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I wanted to post as a seller an EA that acts as a manager. It does not open any transactions and only assists the trader in opening transactions. I sent the file before publishing to the market for verification and after verification I received an error that my robot does not open trades. Of course not, because it is the trader who will open the transactions. How can I pass such a test so that I can publish my manager on the mql5 marketplace?

[Deleted]  
Your topic has been moved to the section: Expert Advisors and Automated Trading
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
[Deleted]  
Marcin Brudnicki:I wanted to post as a seller an EA that acts as a manager. It does not open any transactions and only assists the trader in opening transactions. I sent the file before publishing to the market for verification and after verification I received an error that my robot does not open trades. Of course not, because it is the trader who will open the transactions. How can I pass such a test so that I can publish my manager on the mql5 marketplace?

Is your product an "Expert Advisor" or a "Utility"?

Classify your product correctly!


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