How to upload this type of a product

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How do I upload an expert advisor that will only open trade when you do something on the market. I'm asking this question because I believe it won't pass the verification test since it won't open any trade. 
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Matong Maphango: How do I upload an expert advisor that will only open trade when you do something on the market. I'm asking this question because I believe it won't pass the verification test since it won't open any trade. 

Then it needs to be classified as a "Utilities" in the Market and not an "Experts".


 
Fernando Carreiro #:

Then it needs to be classified as a "Utilities" in the Market and not an "Experts".


Thank you. 
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