How to upload this type of a product
How do I upload an expert advisor that will only open trade when you do something on the market. I'm asking this question because I believe it won't pass the verification test since it won't open any trade.
- Automatic verification
- Expert Advisors: MQL5 Wizard - Trade Signals Based on Price Crossover with Moving Average, confirmed by ADX
- Three Bar Pullback System
Matong Maphango: How do I upload an expert advisor that will only open trade when you do something on the market. I'm asking this question because I believe it won't pass the verification test since it won't open any trade.
Then it needs to be classified as a "Utilities" in the Market and not an "Experts".
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