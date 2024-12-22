[redacted] spread backtesting 1200
Anyone can clarify this
The charts, the price on the charts, the spread, the symbols to trade, and the names of the symbols, and the time of the price on the chart - all of them are related to the brokers only.
So, if you do not like the spread with your broker - use the other broker.
Because the discussion about the brokers (especially the recommendations) is prohibited on the forum sorry.
The charts, the price on the charts, the spread, the symbols to trade, and the names of the symbols, and the time of the price on the chart - all of them are related to the brokers only.
So, if you do not like the spread with your broker - use the other broker.
Because the discussion about the brokers (especially the recommendations) is prohibited on the forum sorry.
Check the spreads during other times of the day. After 23:00 crazy 'roll-over' spreads often occur - this is normal for many brokers.
There are different types of brokers and there are different types of accounts.
Some brokers are dealing desks and trade against their own customers, so their spreads tend to be larger, while other brokers connect their customer directly to the liquidity providers and so offer much better spreads.
Something similar can be said about types of accounts. Some accounts offer very low spreads but charge commission, while others pad the spread but don't charge commission.
It is up to you as a trader to research all of these variations and choose a broker and the type of account that best suits your needs. Start by reading the following ... Broker selection
As for the available tick data, almost all of the MT5 brokers offer tick data, some more, some less. The available data also depends on the type of account and whether it is a demo or live account.
- 2023.05.02
- Carl Schreiber
- www.mql5.com
Also, I noticed in your screenshot that you have both a "EURUSD" and "EURUSD.pro" symbol. They probably have different contract specifications aimed at different types of trading.
Did you look at the spread of both? Are they the same or different?
Ask your broker about the reason for such large spreads? They may offer different types of accounts with that in mind.
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Hi, I'm new to mql5 and EA. I'm using MT5 with [redacted] and I found that historical data has huge spreads , like eur/usd 120pips, so can't use an EA for backtesting. Anyone can clarify this and give me a solution, please?