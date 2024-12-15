Incorrect Chart candle high & Low after running for a while.
You already know what comes next ...
Your Indicator code is faulty and the only possible way to offer you help is if you show your code.
And even then, it depends on the code's complexity and if someone is willing to debug your code for you.
You already know what comes next ...
Your Indicator code is faulty and the only possible way to offer you help is if you show your code.
And even then, it depends on the code's complexity and if someone is willing to debug your code for you.
So, I thought initially, as the real indicator is studing volatility among pairs, that I why I wrote a simple indicator just placing a dot above highs and below the lows, as the candles are forming (nothing fancy), and yet after a while, the incorrect output is still seen.
Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked, so we can't see your machine.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Be precise and informative about your problem
We can't see your broken code.
Always post all relevant code (using Code button) or attach the source file.
It looks like you are using something else (maybe iHigh()/iLow() or High[]/Low[]) instead of arrays that are passed by reference to the OnCalculate() function.
Interestingly, your last 10 bars appear to have the right calculation/display. If 10 bars is your intended lookback period, then eliminate the preceding superfluous dots with ...
PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN (Plot settings: PlotIndexSetInteger - Creating application programs - MQL5 Programming for Traders - MetaTrader 5 algorithmic/automatic trading language manual).
Sets the bar number from which the drawing of the given indicator line must start
Post edited by moderator
- docs.mql4.com
You are incorrectly answering a MQL4 question (In the MQL4 section) with MQL5 details. I have edited your post accordingly.
You are incorrectly answering a MQL4 question (In the MQL4 section) with MQL5 details. I have edited your post accordingly.
Thanks, Fernando.Now I don't have to go through the trouble of editing it. I moved onto MT5 years ago and forgot how MQL5 code advancement left MQL4 in the dust. My bad.🙃
I can't find the edit button on the original post, to include the below.
The code in question
#property indicator_buffers 2 #property strict #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_type1 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_width1 2 #property indicator_label1 "Up" #property indicator_color1 clrGreen #property indicator_type2 DRAW_ARROW #property indicator_width2 2 #property indicator_label2 "Down" #property indicator_color2 clrRed //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Global Parameters. | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool active; // Active Signal int AwUp = 159, // Up arrow AwDn = 159; // Down arrow double Up[], // Up buffer Down[], // Down buffer lastHigh, // Last candle high lastLow; // Last candle low //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping int idx = 0; // Index //--- Set High plot index and properties if(!SetIndexBuffer(idx, Up)) return INIT_FAILED; SetIndexArrow(idx, AwUp); SetIndexEmptyValue(idx++, EMPTY_VALUE); ArraySetAsSeries(Up, true); //--- Set Low plot index and properties if(!SetIndexBuffer(idx, Down)) return INIT_FAILED; SetIndexArrow(idx, AwDn); SetIndexEmptyValue(idx, EMPTY_VALUE); ArraySetAsSeries(Down, true); //--- Set the indicator name and output precision IndicatorDigits(_Digits); return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { int limit = rates_total-prev_calculated, idx = 0; // index of last bar if(prev_calculated==0) { for(int d=0; d<2; d++) SetIndexDrawBegin(d, rates_total); return rates_total-1; } //--- Reset parameters and initialized Buffers used if(limit>0) { active = false; Up[idx] = EMPTY_VALUE; Down[idx] = EMPTY_VALUE; lastLow = lastHigh = 0; } //--- New candle added if(!active) { Up[idx] = lastHigh = high[idx]; Down[idx] = lastLow = low[idx]; active = true; } //--- Adjust the high and low for current candle else { //--- Adjust, if there is a change in the Candle high value if(lastHigh!=high[idx]) { Up[idx] = high[idx]; lastHigh = high[idx]; } //--- Adjust, if there is a change in the Candle low value if(lastLow!=low[idx]) { Down[idx] = low[idx]; lastLow = low[idx]; } } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
I have included comments, just incase.
My initial guess was this was as a result of the computer entering sleep mode (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/457978), but it still occurs, when the system sleep is disabled, and let to run for a while (hours or a day or more).
Also, this is the result (display output) as seen in the main indicator, I first noticed this behaviour.
Thanks for your time.
- 2023.11.24
- Frieder Kauber
- www.mql5.com
Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked, so we can't see your machine.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
Be precise and informative about your problem
We can't see your broken code.
Always post all relevant code (using Code button) or attach the source file.
Hello, Good day,
the code is nothing complex, the problem occurs after a while of running on the chart. I did not see anyone actually, running the code in a chart or two for hours, to generate the issues, hence why am looking for suggestions, if someone has faced something similar before.
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Hello,
The indicator picture below, is a simple indicator that places a dot above each candle high (green dot) and low (red dot). The indicator is working with real time data only, meaning as the indicator is forming, the high and low of that candle is used in placing an dot arrow above and below it.
The indicator works well for while (some hours or a day it could be longer), but for some reason, the error occurs where the arrows are not correct, where a low dot can be seen above a high or a high dot below a candle low.