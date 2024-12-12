Bug-Report Build 4735

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[Deleted]  

Hi guys

Where can I make a bug report? I can't open MetaEditor and I can't connect any core agent in the strategy tester with the new build 4735. Or can I downgrade my version somewhere? This is the error message (in german):

"The procedure starting point “” was not found in the DLL."


 
Dominic Michael Frehner:

Hi guys

Where can I make a bug report? I can't open MetaEditor and I can't connect any core agent in the strategy tester with the new build 4735. Or can I downgrade my version somewhere? This is the error message (in german):

"The procedure starting point “” was not found in the DLL."


if you had searched the site, you would have found other users in the same predicament as you. Check the other thread for possible, temporary solution.

[Deleted]  
Well thanks but this didn't answer my question.
 
Dominic Michael Frehner #:
Well thanks but this didn't answer my question.

"Check the other thread for possible, temporary solution."

 
Dominic Michael Frehner:

Hi guys

Where can I make a bug report? I can't open MetaEditor and I can't connect any core agent in the strategy tester with the new build 4735. Or can I downgrade my version somewhere? This is the error message (in german):

"The procedure starting point “” was not found in the DLL."



https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/477971

metaeditor64.exe - entry point not found - I can t open Metaeditor with the same error as I did last week; Is anyone else having this issue?
metaeditor64.exe - entry point not found - I can t open Metaeditor with the same error as I did last week; Is anyone else having this issue?
  • 2024.12.10
  • dj_MTJ
  • www.mql5.com
Earlier today liveupdate ran and now i can t open metaeditor. Last week i had trouble opening the terminal with the same error it just said terminal64. Is anyone else having this issue or is it just me. When i attempted to open metaeditor directly is when i got the other more descriptive error
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