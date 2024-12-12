Bug-Report Build 4735
Hi guys
Where can I make a bug report? I can't open MetaEditor and I can't connect any core agent in the strategy tester with the new build 4735. Or can I downgrade my version somewhere? This is the error message (in german):
"The procedure starting point “” was not found in the DLL."
if you had searched the site, you would have found other users in the same predicament as you. Check the other thread for possible, temporary solution.
Hi guys
Where can I make a bug report? I can't open MetaEditor and I can't connect any core agent in the strategy tester with the new build 4735. Or can I downgrade my version somewhere? This is the error message (in german):
"The procedure starting point “” was not found in the DLL."
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Hi guys
Where can I make a bug report? I can't open MetaEditor and I can't connect any core agent in the strategy tester with the new build 4735. Or can I downgrade my version somewhere? This is the error message (in german):
"The procedure starting point “” was not found in the DLL."