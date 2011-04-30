metaeditor not found error in build 439

Hi,

Anyone encountered this problem where metaeditor can't be started from terminal with the new build? the error is 'Metaeditor not found'

using windows 7 32 BIT

Hi,

I have not got your particular error but since we are on the subject, my new wizard assembled EAs  cannot run. I get the error changing of time series is forbidden. 

Could you attach log files?

Is MetaEditor.exe exist in terminal folder

Alex,

here is terminal path from script, taken from experts tab:

2011.04.30 01:26:01    TerminalData (EURUSD,M15)    TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH = C:\ProgramData\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common
2011.04.30 01:26:01    TerminalData (EURUSD,M15)    TERMINAL_DATA_PATH = D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5
2011.04.30 01:26:01    TerminalData (EURUSD,M15)    TERMINAL_PATH = D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5

Here is relevant part from journal log:

2011.04.30 01:28:29    Error    MetaEditor not found
2011.04.30 01:26:01    Scripts    script TerminalData (EURUSD,M15) removed
2011.04.30 01:26:00    Scripts    script TerminalData (EURUSD,M15) loaded successfully
2011.04.30 01:23:43    Network    '73615': scanning network finished
2011.04.30 01:23:14    Network    '73615': scanning network for access points

and metaeditor exists in this path, it worked before release 439, and i can invoke it using run command and entering this path D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\metaeditor.exe /portable

 
Just seen what I had overlooked in the new signals and I have a broad suggestion for MetaQuotes. It might be a good idea to keep the old single signal wizard as well for us who elect to have a portfolio of various EAs rather than democratize all signals in one EA. Part of the reason to this is some signals could work best with certain trailing methods or money management methods. But with the new wizard all signals are selected to use one trailing and money management method
