metaeditor not found error in build 439
Hi,
Anyone encountered this problem where metaeditor can't be started from terminal with the new build? the error is 'Metaeditor not found'
using windows 7 32 BIT
MT5 Build 439 - portable mode
Hi,
I have not got your particular error but since we are on the subject, my new wizard assembled EAs cannot run. I get the error changing of time series is forbidden.
Hi,
Could you attach log files?
Is MetaEditor.exe exist in terminal folder?
Alex,
here is terminal path from script, taken from experts tab:
2011.04.30 01:26:01 TerminalData (EURUSD,M15) TERMINAL_COMMONDATA_PATH = C:\ProgramData\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common
2011.04.30 01:26:01 TerminalData (EURUSD,M15) TERMINAL_DATA_PATH = D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5
2011.04.30 01:26:01 TerminalData (EURUSD,M15) TERMINAL_PATH = D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5
Here is relevant part from journal log:
2011.04.30 01:28:29 Error MetaEditor not found
2011.04.30 01:26:01 Scripts script TerminalData (EURUSD,M15) removed
2011.04.30 01:26:00 Scripts script TerminalData (EURUSD,M15) loaded successfully
2011.04.30 01:23:43 Network '73615': scanning network finished
2011.04.30 01:23:14 Network '73615': scanning network for access points
and metaeditor exists in this path, it worked before release 439, and i can invoke it using run command and entering this path D:\Program Files\MetaTrader 5\metaeditor.exe /portable
