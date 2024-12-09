PlotIndexSetInteger(PLOT_LINE_WIDTH) does not work as expected in MQL5
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Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Fernando Carreiro #:Thank you. I am new here and will post in the appropriate section next time.
Your topic has been moved to the section: Technical Indicators
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
Your topic has been moved to the section: Technical Indicators
Please consider which section is most appropriate — https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/172166/page6#comment_49114893
tachigi: In the MQL4 version, I use SetIndexStyle, which allows setting g_width to 3, and all bars are hidden perfectly.That is (or was) false on MT4.
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I want to implement a DRAW_HISTOGRAM2 indicator that can hide all bars.
I use the following API to change the width.
PlotIndexSetInteger(0, PLOT_LINE_WIDTH, g_width); // g_width is from 1 to 5
I found that it reacts with 1 and 2, and if g_width is more than 2, nothing changes.
As a result, the bars can not be completely hidden, as shown below.
In the MQL4 version, I use SetIndexStyle, which allows setting g_width to 3, and all bars are hidden perfectly.
SetIndexStyle(0, DRAW_HISTOGRAM, EMPTY, g_width);
Does anyone know the reason for this behavior or have any workaround?
Thank you in advance!
Here is the code.