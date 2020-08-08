How to fill between buffers with solid color
KSforex: I need to fill between buffers with solid color, smooth and without zoom in problem.
- Switch to MT5
- You can minimize the zoom problem by changing the histogram width.
int OnInit(){ width = (int) ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SCALE); SetIndexStyle(0, DRAW_HISTOGRAM, EMPTY, width); ⋮ } int OnCalculate(…){ if(ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SCALE) != width){ width = (int) ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SCALE); SetIndexStyle(0, DRAW_HISTOGRAM, EMPTY, width); } ⋮
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Hi
I need to fill between buffers with solid color, smooth and without zoom in problem.
How built-in ichimoku do it prefect but published source code of ichimoku not? ( Please check screen shot to understand my mean)
I know it is possible to do it by drawing too many triangles but it makes mt4 very slow. I Want to do it same way ichimoku built in did.