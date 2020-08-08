How to fill between buffers with solid color

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Hi

I need to fill between buffers with solid color, smooth and without zoom in problem.

How built-in ichimoku do it prefect but published source code of ichimoku not? ( Please check screen shot to understand my mean)

I know it is possible to do it by drawing too many  triangles but it makes mt4 very slow. I Want to do it same way ichimoku  built  in did.


Files:
ichi_problem.png  191 kb
 
KSforex: I need to fill between buffers with solid color, smooth and without zoom in problem.
  1. Switch to MT5
  2. You can minimize the zoom problem by changing the histogram width. 
    int OnInit(){
   width = (int)   ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SCALE);
   SetIndexStyle(0, DRAW_HISTOGRAM, EMPTY, width);
   ⋮
}
int OnCalculate(…){
   if(ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SCALE) != width){
      width = (int)   ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_SCALE);
      SetIndexStyle(0, DRAW_HISTOGRAM, EMPTY, width);
   }
   ⋮

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