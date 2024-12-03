Website data fetching error.

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Hi; I wrote this indicator that initializes and loads successfully (see image below).
I get no execution error either except I get a fetching error (but no error code)
The code I use compiles without errors as well:
Any suggestions why I am getting a fetching error?
Much appreciate your feedback.
Thank you